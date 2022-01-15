Freedom drops NWC match to South 54-16

The Freedom wrestling team lost Friday's Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match against South Caldwell at home, 54-16.

The Patriots (4-25, 0-4 NWC) got wins on the mat from Jeulenea Khang (106) by pin and Kalvin Khang (145) by a 15-4 major decision.

Fredy Vicente Perez (220) picked up the other FHS win on the evening courtesy of a forfeit.

JV BASKETBALL

BOYS

East Burke 44, West Lincoln 26

The JV Cavaliers (4-5, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) picked up their first league win of the season late Friday on the road in Lincolnton after doubling up the host JV Rebels, 24-12, in the first half.

Sylas Coleman (15 points) and Mason Robinson (10) finished in double figures for East Burke.

South Caldwell 36, Freedom 31

The JV Patriots (6-4, 0-1 NWC) led 13-8 after a quarter but were held to just five total points in the middle quarters as they dropped their conference-opener on the road late Friday in Sawmills.

Cody Bollinger led Freedom with 12 points and Kristafer Creekmore added seven more.