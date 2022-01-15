Freedom drops NWC match to South 54-16

The Freedom wrestling team lost Friday's Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match against South Caldwell at home, 54-16.
The Patriots (4-25, 0-4 NWC) got wins on the mat from Jeulenea Khang (106) by pin and Kalvin Khang (145) by a 15-4 major decision.
Fredy Vicente Perez (220) picked up the other FHS win on the evening courtesy of a forfeit.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 44, West Lincoln 26
The JV Cavaliers (4-5, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) picked up their first league win of the season late Friday on the road in Lincolnton after doubling up the host JV Rebels, 24-12, in the first half.
Sylas Coleman (15 points) and Mason Robinson (10) finished in double figures for East Burke.
South Caldwell 36, Freedom 31
The JV Patriots (6-4, 0-1 NWC) led 13-8 after a quarter but were held to just five total points in the middle quarters as they dropped their conference-opener on the road late Friday in Sawmills.
Cody Bollinger led Freedom with 12 points and Kristafer Creekmore added seven more.
GIRLS
South Caldwell 57, Freedom 16
The JV Lady Patriots (2-7, 0-1 NWC), playing for the first time since Dec. 22, also dropped their league-opener on the road in Sawmills late Friday.
Natalie Tankersly paced Freedom with 10 points.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.