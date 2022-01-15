 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freedom drops NWC match to South 54-16
0 Comments
H.S. Roundup

Freedom drops NWC match to South 54-16

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sports

The Freedom wrestling team lost Friday's Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match against South Caldwell at home, 54-16.

The Patriots (4-25, 0-4 NWC) got wins on the mat from Jeulenea Khang (106) by pin and Kalvin Khang (145) by a 15-4 major decision.

Fredy Vicente Perez (220) picked up the other FHS win on the evening courtesy of a forfeit.

JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 44, West Lincoln 26

The JV Cavaliers (4-5, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) picked up their first league win of the season late Friday on the road in Lincolnton after doubling up the host JV Rebels, 24-12, in the first half.

Sylas Coleman (15 points) and Mason Robinson (10) finished in double figures for East Burke.

South Caldwell 36, Freedom 31

The JV Patriots (6-4, 0-1 NWC) led 13-8 after a quarter but were held to just five total points in the middle quarters as they dropped their conference-opener on the road late Friday in Sawmills.

Cody Bollinger led Freedom with 12 points and Kristafer Creekmore added seven more.

GIRLS
South Caldwell 57, Freedom 16

The JV Lady Patriots (2-7, 0-1 NWC), playing for the first time since Dec. 22, also dropped their league-opener on the road in Sawmills late Friday.

Natalie Tankersly paced Freedom with 10 points.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

H.S. Roundup

  • Updated

CANDLER — The Patton wrestling team competed in four matches Saturday at the Enka Duals, gaining their only win over Asheville 36-18.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert