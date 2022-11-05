Freedom falls in 1st round at Ledford 41-0

THOMASVILLE — The Freedom football team was eliminated in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

The Patriots, the No. 21 West seed, couldn’t get much going on offense all game long and the defense suffered the same fate in the second half while Nathan Carr, quarterback for No. 12 West seed Ledford, made good on his dual-threat billing in a 41-0 win for the hosts Friday night.

Freedom trailed just 7-0 — courtesy of Carr’s 9-yard touchdown run on the Panthers’ first drive — until only 54 seconds remained in the first half and Carr pushed through for a 2-yard TD run and a 14-0 lead for Ledford. The Patriots (6-5) then ended the first half with an interception.

FHS opened the game with a three-and-out and, in between the first two Ledford touchdowns, repeated that on its second and third drives before senior running back B.G. Hampton opened Freedom’s fourth possession with a 30-yard run. The drive was extended with a 14-yard Landon Cox pass to Sacred Baylor on third-and-12 but stalled out four plays later when Cox’ fourth-and-6 completion to Jaylen Barnett gained no yards.

The Patriots’ fifth drive ended with a lost fumble, setting up back-to-back turnovers going into halftime.

Ledford opened the second half with an eight-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped with a 2-yard Carr TD run to make it 21-0. A Hampton 12-yard run on third-and-2 extended the next Freedom series, but it ultimately was derailed by penalty.

After stopping the Panthers on fourth down, the Patriots committed their third turnover when Cox suffered his second interception of the night. That led to Carr’s fourth rushing touchdown four plays later from 12 yards out to make it 28-0.

A Cox strip-sack on the next possession marked FHS’ fourth turnover and it again immediately led to Ledford points as Carr scored on a 23-yard run on the next play for a 35-0 advantage.

Freedom’s final three-and-out of the game set up the Panthers’ last scoring drive, one in which reserves moved the hosts 53 yards in 10 plays as backup quarterback Shay Ragland ended it with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. But the extra point was blocked by Baylor, allowing Freedom to avoid the running clock with 4:38 to play.

That last Ledford TD drive featured five combined accepted penalties for 50 yards, which made a good representation of a frequently-officiated game. Starting early and often, the Panthers were hit with 15 markers for 115 yards, the Patriots were bopped 10 times for 120 yards and numerous more calls were offsetting as seemingly every possible instance of holding, late hits and perhaps-unsportsmanlike moments of conduct drew flags.

The number and nature of the imposed infractions also fueled tensions on both sidelines and in both sets of stands and things got chippy on a couple different occasions, leading to lengthy deliberations en route to even more penalties that made the game nearly unwatchable at times.

For the Freedom offense, Hampton was the highlight as he ran 20 times for 119 yards. Cox completed 10 of 21 passes for 55 yards and the two picks, connecting with receivers Baylor (5-37), Hampton (1-9), Avery Pollard (1-5), Barnett (2-3; left early with injury) and Kaden Lytle (1-1). Pollard also had two late rushes for 12 yards.

For Ledford, Carr finished with 144 rushing yards and the five scores on 21 carries and completed 8 of 14 passes for 100 yards, with his leading target being Kamden White (5-74). After losing running back Alex Sanford (6-31) to an injury early in the second quarter, the Panthers employed a committee led by Quentin Green (6-29) and Calvin Handsome Jr. (4-24).

The Freedom defense was led by Mikey Cowling’s eight tackles. Pollard had seven stops (one for loss), Julian Castro tallied six (one for loss, pass breakup) and Curt Young had five (sack, pass breakup). Demarcus Lowrance made four tackles (one for loss), as did Carson Dyson and Chris Hensley. Baylor had a pass breakup.

Ledford (10-1) advances to face No. 5 West seed Northwest Cabarrus (10-1) in Concord next Friday in the second round. The winner of that contest will move on to the third round to either visit No. 4 West seed East Lincoln (11-0) or host No. 13 West seed Tuscola (10-1).

Freedom's postseason win drought now stretches back seven years to a 2015 first-round victory over Patton.