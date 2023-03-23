The Freedom softball team fell in nonconference play on Wednesday, losing to visiting West Caldwell 10-2 on a rainy day in Morganton.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when the Lady Warriors plated five runs. West Caldwell went up 10-0 in the top of the fifth before the Lady Patriots (2-6) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom-half of the frame. The final two innings went scoreless.
The FHS offense was led by Keileigh Clontz (2 for 2), Abigayle Gibson (hit, two RBIs, run), Tristan Silva Juarez (hit, run), Lani Campbell (hit) and Destiny White (walk).
Splitting pitching duties for the hosts were Campbell (2 1/3 innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit), Mikhayla Lingafelt (2 2/3 innings, four strikeouts, three earned runs, three hits) and White (two innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits).
