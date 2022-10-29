Freedom finishes strong in 26-14 win over Alexander

A season of sharing quarterback duties paved the way for Landon Cox and Jaylen Barnett to split the opportunities one more time on Cox’ and the Freedom football team’s Senior Night.

The duo directed Freedom to a 26-14, come-from-behind football victory over Alexander Central in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference battle on Friday.

With the victory, the Patriots (6-4, 3-2 NWC) clinched third place in the conference and virtually locked up a spot in the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, Freedom coach Justin Hawn said. Postseason match-ups were determined late Saturday.

Freedom will enter the playoffs after a game serving as a microcosm of the season with Cox and Barnett sharing quarterback snaps. Cox started the season behind center, but got injured in the 40-22 season-opening loss to Crest. Barnett directed the offense in the interim, but the two weren’t on the field together again until Oct. 7 for a 37-13 homecoming victory over South Caldwell.

“I love that we can do that,” Cox said. "That just makes it better for the team.”

On Friday, Cox completed 6 of 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and Barnett directed a 13-play, 94-yard scoring drive in the Patriots’ come-from-behind victory. By game’s end, Barnett amassed 152 yards of offense in his roles as quarterback and receiver.

“Landon and Jaylen have different skill sets,” Hawn said. “They each want what’s best for the team.”

Cox came out firing, completing 3 of 4 passes on the Patriots’ opening 73-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Barnett.

Alexander Central countered with an 11-play, 78-yard drive filled with running plays and capped by Tanner Moore’s two-yard run.

The Cougars threatened to score again on their next possession, They marched 75 yards in eight running plays to reach the Patriots’ 3-yard line. However, after Moore lost a yard on third down, he tried his first pass on fourth down. Freedom’s Curt Young intercepted it.

After three runs by Barnett and a Cougars penalty helped the Patriots move from their 3 to the 25, Cox tossed a high-arcing pass to Sacred Baylor, who raced the rest of the way on a 75-yard scoring play.

“We had a mismatch there,” Cox said. "I knew he was going to get open.”

“He had two quick strikes early,” Hawn said of Cox’s touchdown passes to Barnett and Baylor. “He knows to get the ball to the playmakers.”

Trailing 13-7, the Cougars opened the second half with a kickoff return by Nate Erkman to their 45. Twelve plays later, Moore converted a fourth down with a six-yard touchdown run. Carson Davis’ extra-point kick put the Cougars up 14-13 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.

After the Patriots’ ensuing possession stalled at the Alexander Central 48, the Cougars used their running game to again methodically move to the Patriots’ 4 before Sawyer Chapman-Mays lost a yard on the final play of the third quarter. Moore then lost a yard on third down and was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-goal, turning the ball over to the Patriots.

With a one-point deficit and 94 yards to go with 11:14 left in the game, Barnett stepped behind center for the Patriots. In five running plays by Barnett and B.G. Hampton, the Patriots pushed the ball to their 29 before Barnett connected with Avery Pollard on a 29-yard pass play to get to the Cougars’ 42.

Passes by Barnett to Jacob Caldwell and Baylor sandwiched runs by Hampton as the Patriots moved to the Cougars’ 8. With two runs by Barnett, the Patriots crossed the goal line and seized a 19-13 lead with 5:55 left in the game. The Patriots tried a two-point conversion, but Barnett’s pass failed.

“We had good commitment on that drive,” Barnett said. "Offensively, everything was just perfect.”

The Cougars didn’t give up, though. They took the ensuing possession and moved from their 28 to the Freedom 42 in seven running plays. However, on fourth down, Moore fumbled the ball as he was sacked for a 17-yard loss with Eli Thomas recovering for the Patriots at the Cougars’ 30.

Three plays later, Hampton capped the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run. Jake Kota added the extra-point kick for the 12-point victory.