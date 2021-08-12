Freedom football 4th, EB 5th in league preseason polls

The Freedom football team finished in a tie for fourth place in a recently-conducted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference preseason poll, voted on by 12 media members who cover the league.
The Patriots, who went 2-4 during the pandemic-altered spring season, finished with 26 points, tied with South Caldwell in the six-team league. Those two were above only Ashe County (23 points), which was picked dead-last despite claiming three consecutive Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference titles before making its jump up to the 3A classification.
The only other new team that enters the NWC this year, Hibriten, also makes the jump from the 2A level up to 3A but was picked to unseat three-time defending league champion Watauga. Both teams received five first-place votes, with the Panthers earning 67 points compared to the Pioneers’ 60.
Hibriten has won five straight league crowns dating back to 2016 in its final year of the previous NWC 3A/4A setup.
Alexander Central, the 2017 league champion, was picked to finish in third place with 56 points and the remaining two first-place votes.
Alexander running back Cameron Lackey and Watauga tight end/defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley split NWC preseason player of the year honors with three votes apiece.
Freedom opens the regular season one week from today (Aug. 20) at Crest and opens league play Oct. 1 at home against Hibriten.
Meanwhile, East Burke earned a fifth-place result in a recent preseason poll of media members covering the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.
The Cavaliers tallied 34 points in the poll with one second-place vote, one third-place nod, four fifth-place selections, one sixth-place vote and one seventh-place pick. Last season, EB finished fourth in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 4-3 record.
Maiden, which won a South Fork 2A Conference title this past spring, was the heavy favorite in the CVAC poll, picking up seven of the eighth first-place votes to tally 63 points, which also included a second-place selection. Second-place West Lincoln (48 points) picked up the other first-place vote. Newton-Conover (44) polled in third and Bunker Hill (40) was fourth.
Rounding out the order were sixth-place Bandys (24), seventh-place Lincolnton (19) and eighth-place West Caldwell (16).
EB’s season starts at county rival Patton on Aug. 20. The Cavaliers’ first CVAC contest will be against the league favorite Blue Devils at home Sept. 17.
