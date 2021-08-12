Freedom football 4th, EB 5th in league preseason polls

The Freedom football team finished in a tie for fourth place in a recently-conducted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference preseason poll, voted on by 12 media members who cover the league.

The Patriots, who went 2-4 during the pandemic-altered spring season, finished with 26 points, tied with South Caldwell in the six-team league. Those two were above only Ashe County (23 points), which was picked dead-last despite claiming three consecutive Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference titles before making its jump up to the 3A classification.

The only other new team that enters the NWC this year, Hibriten, also makes the jump from the 2A level up to 3A but was picked to unseat three-time defending league champion Watauga. Both teams received five first-place votes, with the Panthers earning 67 points compared to the Pioneers’ 60.

Hibriten has won five straight league crowns dating back to 2016 in its final year of the previous NWC 3A/4A setup.

Alexander Central, the 2017 league champion, was picked to finish in third place with 56 points and the remaining two first-place votes.

Alexander running back Cameron Lackey and Watauga tight end/defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley split NWC preseason player of the year honors with three votes apiece.