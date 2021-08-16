Freedom football Week 1 games off due to COVID

The Freedom football team’s varsity and JV games for Week 1 have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the school announced Monday afternoon.

The Patriots’ varsity team was scheduled to open its season on the road at nonconference Crest on Friday night, one day after the JV squad was supposed to host the Chargers on Thursday.

Possible rescheduling details will be announced at a later date.

FHS also combatted COVID-19 issues during this past spring’s delayed season, ultimately scrapping its scheduled Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game against South Caldwell.

At East Burke, it was announced that the Cavaliers’ Thursday JV opener at home versus in-county, nonconference rival Patton was canceled as the Panthers battle against low roster numbers. Similarly, EB’s Week 3 JV home game against Draughn — which may not field a JV squad this fall — has been changed to be against East Rutherford, which recently announced that it will field only a JV team and no varsity this fall due to low turnout.

Other local prep contests were lost Monday due to poor weather in the form of heavy rain.