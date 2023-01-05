Freedom girls avenge recent loss, top Draughn 61-45

VALDESE — Peyton Caldwell and Sydnie Demiter both scored 21 points to lead the visiting Freedom girls basketball team on Wednesday in a 61-45 nonconference victory over county rival Draughn.

The win for the Lady Patriots (9-4) came a week after the Lady Wildcats (9-4) topped Freedom in the third-place game of the Freedom Christmas Invitational, which was the first win for DHS over FHS since 2010 and just the second all-time.

Caldwell scored the majority of Freedom's first-half points (12) as the visitors led 21-16 at the halftime break. Demiter, with five first-half points, scored four second-half baskets and was 8 for 8 at the foul line.

Ava Whitaker (seven points) and four points apiece from Ava Cooke, Haven Gladden and Statlee McGee completed the scoring for Freedom.

Freshman Zoe Rector led Draughn with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half, with Jenna Abernathy (10) also scoring in double figures.

Ella Abernathy (six points), Emilee Cook (five), Katie Cozort (four), Rylee Woody (four), Maddison Powell (three) and Aubrie Snyder (two) also scored for Draughn, with the latter exiting early with an injury.

BOYS

Freedom 93, Draughn 50

The Patriots (10-3) were on the run from the opening tip with two Mekhi Harris dunks and Amore Connelly racking up 10 of his 18 total points early to cruise along to a non-league win over the county rival Wildcats.

Kaden Lytle, who scored a game-high 19 points, including 12 in the second quarter, and Dyson Dellinger, who totaled 14 points, including 11 in the third quarter, also joined in on the high-paced Freedom scoring attack.

Kobe Johnson (10 points) was another double figure scorer for Freedom, which led 26-6 after a quarter, 55-28 at halftime and 88-42 following the third quarter as the mercy-rule running clock commenced.

Gavin McNaughton (nine points), Harris (eight), Braxton King (eight), Elijah Davidson (three), Keegan Clark (two) and Jaylin Michaux (two) rounded out the scoring for FHS.

Eli Tillery led the Wildcats (5-7) with 10 points as Brayden Vess (nine), Eli Pritchard (six) and Josh Elkins (six) were other leading scorers.

D’Andre Moore (five points), John Robert Abernathy (four), Malachi Silver (three), Blair Cooper (two), Ethan Miller (two), Tanner Woody (two) and Blake McElyea (one) also scored for the hosts.