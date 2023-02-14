TAYLORSVILLE — The No. 5 seed Freedom girls basketball team bowed out in Tuesday’s first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament.

The Lady Patriots hit the road and were ousted by No. 4 seed Alexander Central 55-37, with the host Lady Cougars advancing to Thursday’s semifinal — which will be played at Freedom — against top-seeded Hibriten.

Freedom (12-12) led by four points in the middle stages of the first quarter, but it was all Alexander Central from there. The hosts led 13-11 after the first, then held an 18-13 second-period edge to lead 31-24 at halftime. Alexander’s third-quarter advantage of 11-5 made it 42-29, then the hosts won the fourth frame 13-8 to set the 18-point final margin.

Sydnie Demiter led Freedom in scoring (21 points) and shared the lead in rebounding (seven), but she was the only Lady Patriot to finish in double figures. Ava Whitaker (six points, seven rebounds), Statlee McGee (five points, two steals), Kaitlyn Hagmann (two points, assist), J.J. Johnson (two points) and Ava Whisnant (one point, six rebounds) did the rest of the scoring.

Peyton Caldwell, FHS’ top scorer on the season, was held off the board across 23 minutes, tallying two steals, an assist and a rebound. Ava Cooke (seven rebounds) and Haven Gladden (three) also contributed on the boards for the visitors.

Alexander Central had three double-digit scorers in Hallie Jarrett (13 points), Meredith Wike (double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds) and Malayah Adams (10 points).

Next up for Freedom will be learning its seeding in the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs this weekend.