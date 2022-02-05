Freedom girls breeze by Hibriten

They say the third time's the charm, and that certainly seemed to be the case for the Freedom girls basketball team.
The Lady Patriots on Saturday moved to 3-0 versus Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hibriten this season, following up December's Freedom Christmas Invitational championship game win, 31-25, and January's road NWC win in Lenoir, 59-49, with a much more comfortable victory at home, 57-27.
Freedom (16-4, 5-3 NWC) was untouchable early in the game and again later on, taking a 12-3 lead after a quarter and then holding the Lady Panthers to just one point from the 1:25 mark of the second quarter until only 3:38 remained in the game.
Aside from a 19-19 second quarter, FHS outscored Hibriten by a 38-8 margin.
A veteran and a rookie shared the scoring lead for the Lady Patriots as senior point guard Christena Rhone and freshman Peyton Caldwell supplied 13 points apiece. They were joined in double figures by senior Stevee McGee, who added 10 points.
Zakiah King (eight points), Sydnie Demiter (six), Amighty Walker (four) and Have Gladden (three) also scored for Freedom.
The victory leaves Freedom very much in the hunt in the NWC with trips to Boone to take on first-place Watauga (6-2 NWC) on Tuesday and to Taylorsville to face second-place Alexander Central (5-2 NWC) on Friday as those squads will settle the league race among themselves this week.
The Lady Patriots have earned their spot in the trophy hunt by winning 5 of 6 — the lone blemish an upset loss at Ashe County last Monday — following an uncharacteristic 0-2 start to league play as they battled through injuries.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.