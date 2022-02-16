Freedom girls eke out NWC tournament win over Hibriten, 46-44

As the saying goes, it’s hard to beat somebody three times in the same season.
So, how about four?
The No. 3 seed Freedom girls basketball team completed a quartet of wins over No. 6 Hibriten at home late Tuesday in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament, rallying back and then holding on for a 46-44 victory.
The Lady Patriots (17-6) are set to face No. 2 Alexander Central in Taylorsville for Thursday’s semifinal game, which will tip off at 4 p.m.
Senior point guard Christena Rhone was the woman for the job late in Tuesday’s win, and she finished with a game-high 18 points. That included a pair of go-ahead free throws with 20.7 seconds remaining to break a 44-all tie.
After a Hibriten timeout with 14.4 seconds left, Rhone also was on the spot to collect the loose ball after the Lady Panthers’ desperation heave fell short.
“For me, it was just trying to help my teammates get the win,” Rhone said. “I think we came into the game thinking we’ve done beat them three times, so it’s going to be easy. ... It’s trying to play the same team (that many times) because (the Lady Panthers) are a great group of girls.”
Freedom trailed after three quarters, 37-33, but got within a point off of Sydnie Demiter’s 3-pointer on a Peyton Caldwell assist 33 seconds into the fourth quarter. A Stevee McGee 3 a couple minutes later tied it at 39-all, then Zakiah King’s basket off a Rhone assist tied it again at 41 with 3:19 to play.
FHS briefly went ahead 42-41 with 2:41 left when Rhone made 1 of 2 free throws, but a Hibriten 3 just 27 seconds later put the visiting Lady Panthers just 44-42 with 2:14 left. A score by Statlee McGee 13 seconds after that tied the game for the final time.
“They’re not a team you can sleep on,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said of Hibriten. “It definitely is hard to beat somebody three times, much less four. The coaching staff talked about the saying ‘survive and advance’ for this time of year. It’s there for a reason.
“I kind of feel like that’s what we did.
The game marked the return of King, Demiter and Statlee McGee, all of whom missed last Friday’s overtime loss at Alexander Central to close out the regular season.
“With the continual rotation of starting lineups due to injuries and sickness, hopefully it just took us a game to get our flow back together,” said Reddick, whose team already has locked up the NWC’s No. 1 3A state playoff seed after finishing behind 4A squads Watauga and Alexander Central.
“But I was proud of the way we finished the game. That would have been one that would have been easy to let slip away there at the end.”
King (10 points), Stevee McGee (eight), Statlee McGee (four) and Caldwell and Demiter (three) completed the scoresheet for Freedom.
The No. 1 seed Patriot boys (16-6) also will return to action for Thursday’s semifinals in Taylorsville, taking on No. 4 South Caldwell.
