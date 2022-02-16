Freedom girls eke out NWC tournament win over Hibriten, 46-44

As the saying goes, it’s hard to beat somebody three times in the same season.

So, how about four?

The No. 3 seed Freedom girls basketball team completed a quartet of wins over No. 6 Hibriten at home late Tuesday in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament, rallying back and then holding on for a 46-44 victory.

The Lady Patriots (17-6) are set to face No. 2 Alexander Central in Taylorsville for Thursday’s semifinal game, which will tip off at 4 p.m.

Senior point guard Christena Rhone was the woman for the job late in Tuesday’s win, and she finished with a game-high 18 points. That included a pair of go-ahead free throws with 20.7 seconds remaining to break a 44-all tie.

After a Hibriten timeout with 14.4 seconds left, Rhone also was on the spot to collect the loose ball after the Lady Panthers’ desperation heave fell short.

“For me, it was just trying to help my teammates get the win,” Rhone said. “I think we came into the game thinking we’ve done beat them three times, so it’s going to be easy. ... It’s trying to play the same team (that many times) because (the Lady Panthers) are a great group of girls.”