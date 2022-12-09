Freedom girls escape Hickory again with 1-point win

HICKORY — The Freedom girls basketball team survived a fourth-quarter rally by Hickory for the second week in a row as two shots by the Lady Red Tornadoes rimmed out in the final seconds of a 41-40 nonconference win Thursday night on the road.

The Lady Patriots (5-0) led 40-29 midway through the final frame before being outscored 11-1 the rest of the way, but they were ultimately able to hold on and stay undefeated.

Following a layup from Freedom’s Peyton Caldwell (game-high 17 points) that gave the Patriots the late 11-point advantage, Hickory’s Gabby Bryant (team-high 13 points) nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it a single-digit contest. Caldwell made a free throw with 2:50 remaining, but a foul shot and a jumper from Léa Boyens and a layup from Joselin Turner brought the Red Tornadoes to within four at the 2:17 mark.

After a Freedom timeout, Turner stole the ball and found Bryant for her third 3 of the game with less than two minutes to play. But neither team was able to score from there, as the Patriots missed a pair of foul shots down the stretch and the Red Tornadoes’ Addison Sisk missed a right-corner 3 before the ensuing put-back try from Laken Powe was too strong at the buzzer.

Freedom led 10-6 after the opening quarter, 18-16 at the half and 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

In addition to Caldwell’s 17-point effort, the Patriots also got 12 from Sydnie Demiter and six from Haven Gladden.

BOYS

Hickory 69, Freedom 47

The Patriots (3-2) couldn’t keep pace as the Red Tornadoes used a balanced scoring attack and harassing defense to secure their second victory over FHS this season

John Holbrook, Jamien Little and Izaiah Littlejohn all finished with 12 points for Hickory, which also received eight points apiece from Tyquan Hill and Jay Powell.

On the other side, Freedom again played without the injured Amore Connelly — who had a game-high 28 points in a 70-69 loss to the Red Tornadoes the week before — but got 14 points from Gavin McNaughton and eight each from Mekhi Harris and Kaden Lytle.

Freedom trailed 14-0 before a layup from Max Taylor got the Patriots on the board at the 1:41 mark of the opening quarter. By halftime, the score was 33-11 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.

Back-to-back 3s from Freedom seniors Avery Pollard and Dyson Dellinger made it a 16-point game early in the third period, but Hickory responded with a 6-0 spurt of its own that included layups from Hill, Medley and Little.

McNaughton scored at the other end, but a left-wing triple from Hill gave the Red Tornadoes a 23-point lead that proved to be insurmountable.