Freedom girls gain 1st NWC win over Alexander Central 59-53

Freedom’s scoring total was its highest since a Dec. 27 Christmas tournament win, and the victory featured a more balanced scoring attack than what the Patriots had had in recent games as Rhone finished with 17 points, King (11 rebounds, four blocks) scored 13, Stevee McGee had 12, Statlee McGee supplied eight and Sydnie Demiter tallied seven.

“That was a big focus,” Stevee McGee said. “We noticed we were averaging 60 (points) per game, then we went down almost to 30 per game. In practices, we really started working on finishing. That really helped.

“The coaches were telling us to be confident when we shoot, and I feel like we did a great job of that tonight. Everybody was confident when they shot the ball.”

Added FHS coach Amber Reddick: “(Our scoring balance) was huge. The league is really good this year. We knew everybody was going to play tough. This team is still figuring out who they are. We have only had three practices — we lost two players and we’re down to 10 — with all 10 players dating back since before Christmas.