Freedom girls gain 1st NWC win over Alexander Central 59-53

An uncharacteristically slow start gained a little speed for the Freedom girls basketball team.
After an 0-2 commencement to their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference slate, the Lady Patriots returned home and picked up a key league win over Alexander Central late Tuesday, 59-53.
Freedom trailed by one after a quarter but led by four at halftime, 31-27. But the third quarter was a back-and-forth frame that featured six lead changes or ties and ended with the visitors ahead by a 41-39 margin.
The Lady Patriots (12-3, 1-2 NWC) finally seized control of the contest with a 10-0 run starting with 6:25 to play and spanning 3:19 to create a 50-43 lead. It started with back-to-back baskets from senior post Zakiah King and was capped with a rebound basket by Peyton Caldwell.
Seniors Christena Rhone and Stevee McGee then combined to go 9 for 10 from the foul line down the stretch to preserve the win.
“We knew that they were going to be a hard team to play,” Stevee McGee said. “We knew we were going to have to control the tempo, so the third quarter kind of got chaotic, but in the fourth, we just pulled it together. I think we did a really good job.
It was a nice win for an FHS squad that had its first 0-2 league start in more than 15 years. And it came versus a Lady Cougars squad that entered the game with a 3-1 mark in NWC action.
Freedom’s scoring total was its highest since a Dec. 27 Christmas tournament win, and the victory featured a more balanced scoring attack than what the Patriots had had in recent games as Rhone finished with 17 points, King (11 rebounds, four blocks) scored 13, Stevee McGee had 12, Statlee McGee supplied eight and Sydnie Demiter tallied seven.
“That was a big focus,” Stevee McGee said. “We noticed we were averaging 60 (points) per game, then we went down almost to 30 per game. In practices, we really started working on finishing. That really helped.
“The coaches were telling us to be confident when we shoot, and I feel like we did a great job of that tonight. Everybody was confident when they shot the ball.”
Added FHS coach Amber Reddick: “(Our scoring balance) was huge. The league is really good this year. We knew everybody was going to play tough. This team is still figuring out who they are. We have only had three practices — we lost two players and we’re down to 10 — with all 10 players dating back since before Christmas.
“So, you’re talking about over a month with only three full practices. With this team, we’re still figuring it out. But I’m so proud of them for digging in tonight. Between COVID protocols, sickness and the weather, we’ve gotten hardly any practice. I’m so proud of them.”
It was a nice start to a three-game week for Freedom, which will play at Hibriten on Thursday and at Ashe County on Saturday in a pair of games that have been moved from their original dates due to weather.
“We knew this would be a big week,” Reddick said. “We’ve got to focus on the three games in the week. But it was good to finally get a win against a 4A (school).”
BOYS
Alexander Central 59, Freedom 42
Conversely, the Patriot boys (11-5, 3-1 NWC) suffered their first league loss on a night when it seemed like their shots just wouldn’t fall.
A Gavin McNaughton 3-pointer with 2:40 left in the first quarter gave Freedom its last lead, 7-4, before the hosts fell behind 13-7 at the end of the frame, 30-21 at halftime and 40-28 after three quarters.
The Cougars continued to pour in on across the final eight minutes, as well, closing out the contest with a 10-2 run.
Philly Harris led Freedom with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Amore Connelly, who scored 10. Drew Costello (seven points), McNaughton and Zion Thomas (three apiece), Trey Ledford (two) and Dyson Dellinger (one) also scored for Freedom.
