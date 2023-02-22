This season for the Freedom girls basketball team, which has featured quite a few growing pains and a finish further down the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings than the Lady Patriots are used to, has arrived at a familiar point all the season.

The Lady Patriots, who finished a distant fifth in the NWC and were ousted in the first round of the league’s tournament last week to enter the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs with a .500 overall record, shrugged off those lowlights to win in the first round of the postseason for the 17th year in a row.

No. 14 West seed Freedom (13-12) took care of business against No. 19 West seed Franklin (16-10) by a 60-37 score in Tuesday’s first round at home in Morganton and will advance to Thursday’s second round to visit No. 3 West seed Hibriten (23-4) — the NWC regular-season and tournament champion, albeit one FHS beat 46-41 at home on Jan. 27 — after the Lady Panthers topped No. 30 West seed Foard 60-30 in the first round.

“It’s big, but especially for this year and this team,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick about extending the long streak. “This is a young team and we’ve been talking to them about tradition. So, this is one way we can carry on the tradition. We just told them it doesn’t really matter what your record is hitting the playoffs. You’ve just got to win and practice the next day and prepare for the next day.

“So, we’re getting kind of bought in to forgetting the regular season and just playing for the next game. I thought we did a good job of that tonight, kind of coming out and playing refreshed.”

Part of playing refreshed included splashing 10 total 3-pointers to account for half of Freedom’s offensive output. Statlee McGee and Sydnie Demiter hit one apiece in the first period to lead to a 15-15 tie. Demiter hit two and McGee made another in the second to stake FHS to a 27-23 lead at the halftime break. Demiter and McGee made two apiece in the third, with Peyton Caldwell adding another for a 44-33 lead. And Caldwell hit her second trey in the fourth quarter.

Demiter finishing with a game-high 27 points, more than Franklin’s top three scorers combined.

“It means a lot,” Demiter said of the win. “We’ve come a long way. We’re really young, and I’m so proud of everybody coming together and just playing as a team. Everybody is really sharing the ball and making opportunities for other people

Caldwell (16 points) and McGee (13) also finished in double figures for Freedom.

Ava Whisnant (four points) completed the scoring tally for the Lady Patriots. That included the game’s opening basket, which came off an offensive rebound and was followed by a steal.

Cali Queen led the way for the Lady Panthers with 12 points.

BOYS

No. 3 Freedom 63, No. 30 Ashe County 49

One of the oldest adages in sports is about how hard it is to beat an opponent three times in one season. But the Patriots didn’t have all that much trouble with it.

Freedom (20-5) followed up last week’s abrupt end to the NWC Tournament by beating another league foe in the visiting Huskies (9-17) in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, following up regular-season wins of 82-62 in Morganton on Jan. 12 and 76-62 in West Jefferson on Feb. 3.

The win advances Freedom to Thursday’s second round to host No. 19 West seed Northwest Cabarrus (13-11), which upset No. 14 West seed Hunter Huss (18-9) by a 66-58 final score on Tuesday in Gastonia.

The Patriots got off to a slow start on Tuesday, trailing 6-0 and 11-3 in the first quarter and 16-13 in the second quarter, but took off from there with a 22-5 run — fueled by 3-pointers from Mekhi Harris, Dyson Dellinger, Keegan Clark and Amore Connelly, along with a second make by Dellinger on a halfcourt buzzer-beater — into halftime for a 35-21 lead.

Ashe County later trimmed the lead to single digits near the midpoint of the fourth quarter, but four straight points from Connelly, including a dunk, followed by a Harris dunk 22 seconds after that, pushed the lead back out to 14 points.

Harris, Connelly and Devyn Chapman combined to go 5 for 6 from the foul line in the final 86 seconds of the game to make the final cushion a little more comfortable.

Connelly (23 points) and Harris (21) finished in double-digit scoring for Freedom, with Harris adding nine rebounds to finish just shy of a double-double. Dellinger (eight), Clark (six), Kaden Lytle (four) and Chapman (one) completed the scoring for the hosts.

Jake Grubb was the only double-figure scorer for the Huskies with a game-high 24 points.