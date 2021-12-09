Freedom girls pass road test at Hickory 45-32

HICKORY — The Freedom girls basketball team passed its road test with flying colors.

Playing on the road in a rivalry-type environment for the second night in a row, the Lady Patriots came through again, getting the better of longtime foe Hickory late Wednesday, 45-32.

That put FHS at 5-0 as its series with the Lady Red Tornadoes — which for most of its existence has been a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference affair — moved into non-league status.

It also served as a little bit of revenge after Hickory eliminated Freedom in Morganton in the third round of the last year’s playoffs, though much of that HHS roster now is gone.

Freedom coach Amber Reddick said before tipoff that she expected a battle with the hosts despite their 1-3 record, and that proved to be true even as the Lady Patriots handed Hickory its fourth loss. FHS held just a three-point lead, 31-28, after three quarters and the lead was further trimmed to two, 32-30 with 4:16 to play.

But over the clock’s last 3:52, Freedom finished the game on a 13-2 run to remove all doubt.