Freedom girls pass road test at Hickory 45-32

HICKORY — The Freedom girls basketball team passed its road test with flying colors.
Playing on the road in a rivalry-type environment for the second night in a row, the Lady Patriots came through again, getting the better of longtime foe Hickory late Wednesday, 45-32.
That put FHS at 5-0 as its series with the Lady Red Tornadoes — which for most of its existence has been a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference affair — moved into non-league status.
It also served as a little bit of revenge after Hickory eliminated Freedom in Morganton in the third round of the last year’s playoffs, though much of that HHS roster now is gone.
Freedom coach Amber Reddick said before tipoff that she expected a battle with the hosts despite their 1-3 record, and that proved to be true even as the Lady Patriots handed Hickory its fourth loss. FHS held just a three-point lead, 31-28, after three quarters and the lead was further trimmed to two, 32-30 with 4:16 to play.
But over the clock’s last 3:52, Freedom finished the game on a 13-2 run to remove all doubt.
Christena Rhone’s basket and a 2 for 2 trip the foul line by post Zakiah King started off the final salvo before four more straight from Rhone (14 points) made the lead eight with just under a minute to play, 40-32.
Stevee McGee then earned a trip to the foul line with 29 seconds left and made both tries, establishing the first double-digit lead of the game for either team after Hickory led by eight early on, 10-2.
A free throw by Sydnie Demiter (11) and a rebound put-back from King (10) finished things off.
Reddick credited FHS’ stonewalling of the Red Tornadoes’ offense in the waning moments.
“We just locked in defensively and rebounded better,” she said. “I think the Hickory environment got to us a little bit tonight. We looked a little out of sync offensively. And we preach and preach to this team that some nights, you’re going to be great offensively and some nights, you’re not.
“But the defense has to be consistent every time we take the floor. I really thought we just locked in on what we wanted to do defensively in the second half.”
Reddick said the game’s new nonconference status didn’t diminish its importance or intensity.
“It’s huge, and we talked to the girls. When you play at Hickory, it’s like a playoff atmosphere. It’s a great experience, especially for a team that has a few returning starters and a lot of new faces on our team and young players.
“I think it’s huge any time you win here. It’s always a rivalry.”
The road win at Hickory followed up a win at Draughn on Tuesday night and preceded another game as the visitors at archrival East Burke coming up tonight.
“This is going to be one of the hardest weeks of our season,” Reddick said. “Three games this week and two back-to-back, so we didn’t get a ton of prep time for this (Hickory) game. All of that is just great experience for us.
“It’ll really bring our team together having to fight through a week like this.”
BOYS
Hickory 74, Freedom 54
The Patriots (3-1) suffered their first setback of the winter with a 20-point loss to the Tornadoes.
In a raucous Craft Gym setting, the young Freedom squad held serve for a quarter-and-a-half, trailing just 22-21 immediately after a Trey Ledford 3-pointer before Hickory took off.
The hosts outscored FHS 13-2 into halftime to establish a 12-point lead, finished the third period on a 9-0 run and won the game’s final 1:07 by a 5-0 margin to keep the visitors well at bay.
Philly Harris led Freedom with 15 points. Amore Connelly hit double-digits for the fourth time in as many career prep games, supplying 13 points. They were joined in double figures by Ledford (12) and Dyson Dellinger (11).
A trio of Red Tornadoes reached that threshold, including Jamien Little (19), Jayden Maddox (18) and Landan Maddox 14.
