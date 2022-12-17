Freedom girls rout Enka 71-25

CANDLER — The Freedom girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss in dominant fashion.

After a disappointing rivalry loss at East Burke on Tuesday, the Lady Patriots leapt back into customary strong form with a 71-25 nonconference victory Friday on the road at Enka.

The scoring output for Freedom tied its highest of the season, with the 71-point mark also reached in a nonconference home game versus in-county rival Draughn on Dec. 6 in a 29-point win. The margin of victory was FHS' second-greatest of the season, following a 48-point non-league road win over crosstown foe Patton to open the season on Nov. 22, 60-12.

Friday evening featured girls-only action, including varsity and JV.

Freedom (7-1) poured it on from the tip, leading 26-6 after one quarter and 40-16 by halftime. A 23-7 third-quarter advantage commenced the mercy-rule running clock in the 46-point win.

Sophomore Peyton Caldwell posted her seventh double-digit scoring effort in eight opportunities so far this season with a game-high 19 points. Junior guard Sydnie Demiter was close behind with 18 and sophomore forward Ava Whitaker joined them in double figures, scoring 11.

Haven Gladden (nine points), Ava Cooke (five), Kaitlyn Hagmann (three), Jenaya Johnson (three) and Ava Whisnant (three) also found the scoresheet for the Lady Patriots.

The winless Sugar Jets were led by eight points from Cassie Holbrook.

Also scoring for Enka were Averi Coggins (six points), Kylie Carver (five), Gracie Merrell (three), Kaylee Whitted (two) and Lasiah Jeter (one).

Freedom will return home for another non-league game on Tuesday versus A.C. Reynolds, the last contest before the winter break. After that, FHS will return to host its annual Freedom Christmas Invitational holiday tournament Dec. 26-28.