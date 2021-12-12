Freedom girls shine as visitors in 3-0 week, but more roads lie ahead

The roar of a red-clothed crowd at Crump-Rogers Gym is just a faint echo at this point.
Freedom’s basketball teams haven’t played at home since Dec. 3 and won’t do so again until Dec. 27, when the program’s traditional Christmas tournament returns after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.
But that hasn’t stopped them from winning.
The squads combined for a 5-1 record as they both played three away games apiece last week, highlighted by the road-warrior Lady Patriots’ 3-0 mark with victories of 58-38 at Draughn on Tuesday, 45-32 at Hickory on Wednesday, and 55-40 at East Burke to wrap it up on Friday.
Freedom coach Amber Reddick said Tuesday that it would be the toughest week of the season for her team, but the Lady Patriots, who now sit at 6-0, certainly were up to the challenge.
“I thought it was huge,” Reddick said after Friday’s win. “I told the girls, I felt like Tuesday night, we played Draughn and I said (then) how we come out (of that game) will be a big indicator of how we’re going to go this week.
“Sure enough, we come out, we dig in and we get three wins. So, that just shows a lot of toughness and maturity by our team. I’m just super-proud of them.”
Before even considering the quality of competition for this coming week, it’s clear right away that the odometer on the activity bus will be the main challenge over the next few days as Freedom makes trips to Henrietta and Asheville.
On Tuesday, the Lady Patriots will take on a 1-3 Chase team riding a three-game losing streak. Then on Thursday, they will face a traditionally strong A.C. Reynolds team that currently is 4-1, already having swept R-S Central this season.
Freedom’s lone game of the following week will be a much shorter ride across town to Patton on Dec. 22 to conclude the early-season barnstorming tour with another rivalry game.
“We hope we can get some people some rest, but we just told them we’ve got a six-day road trip before Christmas,” Reddick said. “We’ve taken care of the first three. Now, we’ve got to take care of the next three.”
FHS starting senior guard Stevee McGee said the Lady Patriots never have to be worried about heading into a game not ready to play thanks to the work of Reddick and her staff.
“A lot of it is preparation,” McGee said. “Our coaches always make sure that we’re going into the game fully prepared. We have scouting reports and we know what that team is going to do. They just really do a great job preparing us for the games.”
While the practices, film sessions and game-planning are all important stuff for the Lady Patriots, these bus rides they’re now getting used to actually can be a good time to decompress.
“You don’t want to be focused the whole time. We want to have some fun,” McGee said. “But when we get near the school, we want to start getting focused. A lot of girls, including myself, will listen to music and just kind of get into the zone. We kind of start to try and visualize the game and what we want to achieve during the game.”
At the end of the day, however, despite the extended road trip — whether it’s a quirk of scheduling or intentional — the season thus far has produced pretty familiar results for the Lady Patriots, who have their fourth straight start of 6-0 or better.
They won their first 11 games last season, the first 29 in the 2019-20 season and eight in a row to start 2018-19.
“It just takes focus,” Reddick said of starting seasons hot. “The kids have to learn to be really focused and really prepared.”
Even considering the caliber of last year’s senior class — which included standout starters Danisha Hemphill, the county player of the year, and Adair Garrison, who now resides on the Appalachian State roster — the Lady Patriots have managed to retool again without missing a beat thanks to strong play from this year’s seniors — McGee, point guard Christena Rhone, Patton transfer Zakiah King and quality reserves Amighty Walker and Kaylee Ollis.
They’ve helped guide sophomore starters Sydnie Demiter and Statlee McGee, along with the rest of the Freedom roster.
“We knew that we did lose two of our main scorers (from last year), but we had some returners,” McGee said. “We knew that as returners, we’re going to have to step it up because we’re young. We don’t have any juniors on the team. We just told our young ones that we expect them to step up and play as well.
“I think they’ve done a tremendous job of stepping up to the plate and meeting our expectations.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.