Freedom girls shine as visitors in 3-0 week, but more roads lie ahead

While the practices, film sessions and game-planning are all important stuff for the Lady Patriots, these bus rides they’re now getting used to actually can be a good time to decompress.

“You don’t want to be focused the whole time. We want to have some fun,” McGee said. “But when we get near the school, we want to start getting focused. A lot of girls, including myself, will listen to music and just kind of get into the zone. We kind of start to try and visualize the game and what we want to achieve during the game.”

At the end of the day, however, despite the extended road trip — whether it’s a quirk of scheduling or intentional — the season thus far has produced pretty familiar results for the Lady Patriots, who have their fourth straight start of 6-0 or better.

They won their first 11 games last season, the first 29 in the 2019-20 season and eight in a row to start 2018-19.

“It just takes focus,” Reddick said of starting seasons hot. “The kids have to learn to be really focused and really prepared.”