Freedom girls splash 11 treys, get revenge on South Caldwell

A 10-point road loss in the conference-opener feels like a thing of the past, now.

The Freedom girls basketball team got some emphatic revenge for that defeat over Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe South Caldwell with a 55-33 home win late Tuesday, making a whopping 11 3-pointers in the process.

The deep ball fell in early and often for the Lady Patriots, who secured all of their makes from beyond the arc in the first three quarters with three in the first frame and four apiece in the next two periods, the last a third-quarter buzzer-beat from senior point guard Christena Rhone to give the hosts a 17-point advantage, 41-24.

Freshman Peyton Caldwell made the most 3s for FHS (14-4, 3-3 NWC) with five on her way to 17 points, which tied her with Rhone for game-high honors. It was the second straight night for the rookie Caldwell to sit atop the Lady Patriots’ scoresheet.

She opened and closed the first quarter with 3s and added two more in the first 1:03 of the second. Her fifth 3 came near the midpoint of the third period to make the lead 15.