Freedom girls splash 11 treys, get revenge on South Caldwell

A 10-point road loss in the conference-opener feels like a thing of the past, now.
The Freedom girls basketball team got some emphatic revenge for that defeat over Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe South Caldwell with a 55-33 home win late Tuesday, making a whopping 11 3-pointers in the process.
The deep ball fell in early and often for the Lady Patriots, who secured all of their makes from beyond the arc in the first three quarters with three in the first frame and four apiece in the next two periods, the last a third-quarter buzzer-beat from senior point guard Christena Rhone to give the hosts a 17-point advantage, 41-24.
Freshman Peyton Caldwell made the most 3s for FHS (14-4, 3-3 NWC) with five on her way to 17 points, which tied her with Rhone for game-high honors. It was the second straight night for the rookie Caldwell to sit atop the Lady Patriots’ scoresheet.
She opened and closed the first quarter with 3s and added two more in the first 1:03 of the second. Her fifth 3 came near the midpoint of the third period to make the lead 15.
“Our freshmen have really stepped up for us,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “We’ve been talking to Peyton and Haven (Gladden) about stepping up, and they are doing wonderful things. Peyton was a spark for us last night and a huge spark for us tonight. She also played well on the defensive end. We’ve talked about how we’re not a team of superstars, but when we’re all clicking like that, we’re pretty darn good.
“We’re just talking about making sure that we’re always playing together and playing hard. That’s one of the things we’ve really been pushing our team to do. Man, they did it tonight.”
Rhone had three 3s, Stevee McGee sank two and Sydnie Demiter had the other one.
The win also softened the blow from a disappointing loss at Ashe County late Monday.
“We didn’t feel like we played up to our potential (in the loss),” Reddick said. “It’s one of those things that’s over. We’ve got to move on and we can’t let that affect us.”
Following back-to-back losses for Watauga, the NWC girls standings have become congested with each team having at least two league losses. Watauga is 5-2, Alexander Central is 4-2, Freedom and Ashe are 3-3, and South is 3-4.
“I think the conference is as competitive as I’ve seen it since we were in the old Northwestern 4A,” Reddick said. “There’s not a bad team. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night as we saw last night with Watauga losing to Hibriten (1-5).
“That’s what we’ve been telling the girls — yeah, we have three conference losses, but this thing is still up for grabs. There’s still a lot of basketball left. It’s not over. And we’re still not healthy, so we’re still fighting that. When we get healthy, I think we can make things happen.”
BOYS
Freedom 78, South Caldwell 66
The Patriots (13-6, 5-2 NWC) secured a season sweep over the Spartans with a 25-point performance from Drew Costello, with 15 of those coming the fourth quarter as FHS performed maintenance on the lead it had built over.
Five of Costello’s six field goals immediately answered South Caldwell scores while the sixth came after a dunk by Mekhi “Philly” Harris that came off a Costello assist. Costello also went 3 for 4 at the foul line in the game’s final 1:42.
Costello said he was able to exploit the Spartans’ zone defense after the halftime break.
“The middle was wide open and I just used my skillset to get in the middle and create shots for me and my teammates,” Costello said.
Added FHS coach Clint Zimmerman: “Drew plays hard every night. He understands what it means to wear the jersey. He understands that every night, you’ve got to go out and compete and play hard. I thought that he was really crafty around the basket, getting his hands on balls and staying out of foul trouble.”
Harris (15 points) and Amore Connelly (11) joined Costello in double figures. Trey Ledford added nine points, Dyson Dellinger had eight and Avery Pollard supplied seven.
Zimmerman said Tuesday’s win, which served as a nice bounce-back from a one-point upset loss at Ashe County late Monday, was one of the most all-around satisfactory performances of the season for the hosts.”
“This group is still daily a work in progress,” Zimmerman said. “It’s still a daily grind of us figuring each other out, being tough and being together. But that was the most tough, the most together and the most positive that we’ve been with each other since Day 1.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.