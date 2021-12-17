Freedom girls suffer 1st loss in 2OT

ASHEVILLE — The Freedom girls basketball team’s undefeated start to the season is no more after a double-overtime nail-biter.

The Lady Patriots were dealt their first loss by host A.C. Reynolds in Thursday’s nonconference contest, falling by a score of 42-41 in a game that took a couple of bonus periods to decide.

Freedom trailed, 8-6, after one quarter, but the game was tied 16-all at halftime, 28-all after three quarters and 34-all at the end of regulation before Reynolds squeaked by in overtime.

“We had our opportunities to win despite all the adversity we faced,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “I was proud of how we battled, and we will definitely use this game as a learning opportunity. We didn't execute well in the end game, but we also never gave up, and I think a game like this will make us better in the long run.

“Our young players got a playoff type of experience and we can use that as a valuable teaching tool. This game will make us hungry to grow and improve, and we will pray that all injuries suffered in the game are minor.”