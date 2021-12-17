Freedom girls suffer 1st loss in 2OT

ASHEVILLE — The Freedom girls basketball team’s undefeated start to the season is no more after a double-overtime nail-biter.
The Lady Patriots were dealt their first loss by host A.C. Reynolds in Thursday’s nonconference contest, falling by a score of 42-41 in a game that took a couple of bonus periods to decide.
Freedom trailed, 8-6, after one quarter, but the game was tied 16-all at halftime, 28-all after three quarters and 34-all at the end of regulation before Reynolds squeaked by in overtime.
“We had our opportunities to win despite all the adversity we faced,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “I was proud of how we battled, and we will definitely use this game as a learning opportunity. We didn't execute well in the end game, but we also never gave up, and I think a game like this will make us better in the long run.
“Our young players got a playoff type of experience and we can use that as a valuable teaching tool. This game will make us hungry to grow and improve, and we will pray that all injuries suffered in the game are minor.”
Those injuries were to starters Christena Rhone and Sydnie Demiter, who sat out Tuesday’s road win at Chase. Reddick said that Rhone hurt her calf and missed some overtime action before being able to return and finish the game. Demiter, however, was unable to come back from her first-quarter knee injury.
“We will wait to see what the doctor says when they evaluate her,” Reddick said.
Freedom (7-1) lost another starter midway through the fourth quarter when senior post Zakiah King fouled out. The Lady Rockets attempted 22 free throws on the night, compared to just two for FHS, both of which came in overtime.
Senior Stevee McGee led Freedom with 14 points. Rhone (12) and King (10) joined her in double figures. Peyton Caldwell’s five points completed the output for the visitors in a low-scoring affair.
The Lady Patriots will conclude their six-game road trip on Wednesday with a visit to crosstown rival Patton, a team Freedom beat, 59-19, on Dec. 3 in its most recent home.
BOYS
A.C. Reynolds 92, Freedom 71
Down 51-44 at halftime, the Patriots (5-2) saw the game get away from them with a 28-14 third-quarter in favor of the host Rockets before holding serve with a 13-all final frame.
Freshman Amore Connelly led the way for Freedom with 19 points. Gavin McNaughton (11 points) deliver his first double-digit scoring effort of the season. Senior Drew Costello joined them in double figures with 10 points.
Trey Ledford (nine points), freshman point guard Zion Thomas (eight), Dyson Dellinger (five), Philly Harris (four), Braden Vance (three) and Avery Pollard (two) filled out the scoresheet for FHS.
The Patriots’ road rivalry game with the Panthers on Wednesday will serve as a follow-up to Freedom’s 76-74 home double-overtime win earlier in the month.
