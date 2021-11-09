Freedom girls’ Super Saturday scrimmage returns

After a year on the shelf due to COVID-19, the Freedom girls basketball team’s Super Saturday preseason scrimmage event will return for a 16th installment this Saturday.

The scrimmage will feature 24 teams — 23 from North Carolina and one from Tennessee — including the host Lady Patriots and county rivals Draughn and East Burke. They will play across three sites, including the FHS main and auxiliary gyms and the Table Rock Middle gym.

Other teams from local conferences that will participate include Alexander Central, Ashe County, Bunker Hill, Mitchell, R-S Central and South Caldwell. Area squads Foard, Hickory, Kings Mountain and McDowell also will compete. And completing the field are Ardrey Kell, Bishop McGuinness, Central Carbarrus, Central Davidson, Davie County (coached by FHS graduate Lindsey Adams), Forbush, Franklin, North Iredell, Providence, Providence Day and Science Hill (Tenn.).

All three Freedom scrimmages will take place in the main gym versus Kings Mountain at 11:30 a.m., Ardrey Kell at 2:50 p.m. and McDowell at 6:10 p.m. After years as annual opponents in both Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and non-league play, this is the Lady Patriots’ only scheduled meeting with the Lady Titans this winter.