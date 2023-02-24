LENOIR — Not many would have penciled in the Freedom girls basketball team as a third-round playoff squad coming off a finish of fifth in the six-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and a first-round NWC Tournament exit that left the Lady Patriots at .500 entering the postseason.

But that’s exactly where No. 14 West seed Freedom (14-12) finds itself after a second-round road upset of No. 3 West seed Hibriten (23-4) by a 59-50 final score on Thursday evening.

“I didn’t (think we would make the third round), but at the same time, I knew we had it in us,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “I didn’t know if we were going to be able to pull it out at the right time. But we’ve been talking to them all week, and even toward the end of conference play, we were starting to play better and starting to click. We’re peaking at the right time. We can be Cinderella, because when you get to the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what anybody’s record is.

“It was just a ‘proud mama’ moment tonight because we got off to that great start, then Statlee (McGee) got hurt. We were down 11 at the half and it would have been easy for a young team to just give up and lay down. They fought and fought and fought, and I’m so proud of them.”

Despite the fact the Lady Panthers were NWC regular season champions and earned a No. 3 seed, FHS won two of the teams’ three meetings this season and had a good shot at the other, losing 47-37 in Lenoir on Jan. 6 before winning 46-41 in Morganton on Jan. 27. Freedom seemed to have a knack for dealing with Hibriten’s swarming defense and attacking offense.

“We talk about withstanding the storm,” Reddick said. “We feel like they play in streaks, so against them, you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low. Whatever streak they’re on, you’ve just got to try to ride it out and play even-keel. You’ve got to try to play your place and your game. That’s what we’ve tried to talk to the kids about in this matchup is we’ve got to play at our pace and not their pace.”

Freedom fired an opening 11-2 salvo on two 3-pointers from McGee and five points from Peyton Caldwell. The visitors were still up 11-6 when McGee went down and led 16-12 at the end of the opening quarter. But Hibriten scored 22 of the next 26 points to give Freedom its largest deficit of 14 points.

Ava Whitaker ended the first half on a high note with a three-point play, then, after Hibriten opened the third period with a 3, Freedom went on an 18-3 run — powered by eight points from Sydnie Demiter and seven from Caldwell — that got the visitors the lead after it was capped by Ava Whisnant’s second-chance basket.

The lead swapped four times from there before Freedom gained a little breathing room on back-to-back Caldwell rebound baskets that made it 49-44 with 3:26 left to play. The lead was still five points, 51-46, with 2 minutes to play when Ava Cooke caught a pass from Whitaker on the fly and got set for a 3-pointer.

Seventy seconds later, with Hibriten on its last legs at a 56-48 deficit, Cooke grabbed a defensive rebound and was fouled. She made both free throws, another big moment for a freshman in the waning moments of a big-time playoff contest.

“I just think about how I have to really push myself and take a breath,” Cooke said. “I have to calm down and think about how I need to make the next play and don’t worry about what’s going to happen.”

“It was great,” Reddick said of Cooke’s performance. “We told her and our other freshmen, at some point this year, we’re going to need you to make a big play. You can’t worry about the play before if you’ve made a mistake. And credit her, she got over there and got her feet set and knocked that (shot) down and then got the huge rebound and hit the free throws. To me, when you make plays like that in a second-round playoff game, you’re not a freshman anymore.”

Caldwell and Demiter tied for game-high honors with 17 points to lead Freedom. Haven Gladden (seven points), McGee (six), Cooke (five), Whisnant (four) and Whitaker (three) also scored.

Katie Story (16 points) and Zoey Walker (12) led the way for Hibriten.

With the win, Freedom advanced to Saturday’s third round and visited No. 6 West seed Oak Grove (21-6) in Winston-Salem. The winner of that game is slated to face either No. 2 West seed East Lincoln (29-0) or No. 23 West seed St. Stephens (21-8) in Tuesday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinals.

BOYS

No. 19 Northwest Cabarrus 57, No. 3 Freedom 56

For a second straight year, the Patriots (20-6) ended their 3A state playoff run with a second-round upset loss at home in Morganton.

This time, Freedom fell to the Trojans by one point in the final seconds after leading most of Thursday’s game. A year ago, the fourth-seeded Patriots fell 66-52 to North Lincoln, which used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull off the upset.

Against Northwest Cabarrus (14-11), Freedom led at the end of each of the first three quarters, including 48-46 entering the fourth frame.

Amore Connelly started the fourth by scoring for a 50-46 Patriots lead with 6:49 left. The Trojans answered with a basket 40 seconds later and scored again with 4:27 remaining to knot the score at 50-50.

Kaden Lytle quickly scored a layup 10 seconds later to give the Patriots a 52-50 advantage, but a 3-pointer with 3:47 left put the Trojans ahead 53-52. The Patriots’ Keegan Clark countered with a 3-pointer to give the lead back to Freedom, at 55-53, with 2:49 to go. Just 20 seconds later, the visitors converted 1 of 2 free throws to pull Northwest Cabarrus back within 55-54.

After Freedom’s Mekhi Harris converted one free throw, the Patriots led 56-54 with 1:13 remaining. Northwest Cabarrus made the first of two free throws with 31.5 seconds left but missed the second for a 56-55 score. Harris snagged the rebound and started upcourt, but got trapped on Freedom’s side of the midcourt stripe, resulting in an FHS timeout with 19.2 seconds left.

On the inbound pass attempt, the ball was lobbed to the Trojans’ end of the court, where Connelly jumped to get the ball but was called for traveling when he landed off balance with 17.6 seconds left. After a Trojans timeout, and with 8.2 seconds left, NWC’s Trey Hilsenroth got in the lane and banked in a shot for the 57-56 advantage.

When the Patriots inbounded the ball after a timeout, Harris made it to the other end but was called for a travel along the baseline. The Trojans inbounded the ball to run out the clock and pull off the upset.

Connelly finished with a team-high 19 points for the Patriots and Harris added 12. Clark, with nine, Dyson Dellinger, with eight, Lytle, with five, and Elijah Davidson, with three, rounded out the Patriots’ scoring.

Jordan Gonder, with 20, and Mason Trombley, with 12, led the attack for the Trojans, who advanced to play No. 22 West seed West Charlotte (13-13) late Saturday.