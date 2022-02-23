Freedom girls win in postseason’s 1st round for 16th consecutive year

Freedom advances to Thursday’s second round and will host No. 20 North Lincoln, which upset No. 13 Asheboro on the road late Tuesday.

The Trojans closed what on two occasions had been an eight-point deficit to just two, 25-23, at halftime, then took a 27-25 lead with four straight to open the second half.

Senior Trey Ledford stymied the flow with a 3-pointer, then FHS scored eight straight between freshman Amore Connelly, junior Mekhi “Philly” Harris and senior Drew Costello to reassume control and never looked back.

“In the playoffs, everybody’s going to come out and play hard,” said Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman. “I thought that Northwest Cabarrus came out and played really hard. I thought that they had the tempo of the game where they wanted it in the first half.

“I thought in the second half we just did a better job of defending and getting out and running.”

Connelly put up the big numbers for Freedom, scoring seven more points in the third quarter before posting nine more in the fourth. He totaled a game-high 32 points to go with five assists and three steals, continuing the blistering pace he has set lately.