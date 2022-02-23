Freedom girls win in postseason’s 1st round for 16th consecutive year

The Freedom girls basketball team’s most notable streak — one unparalleled by any other county team across all prep sports — continued on Tuesday night.
For the 16th straight season, the Lady Patriots won in the first round of the state playoffs, this time scoring a 73-42 win as the No. 3 seed and host over No. 30 Smoky Mountain in the NCHSAA’s 3A West bracket.
They will remain home on Thursday to host No. 19 Enka in the second round.
This win, as so many others have for Freedom this season, came in short-handed fashion. Statlee McGee did not play, Sydnie Demiter re-aggravated a knee injury in pregame warmups and senior point guard Christena Rhone was injured in the second quarter and did not return.
In the end, however, FHS (18-7) overcame all those obstacles for a 31-point victory.
“It means a lot, especially this year with this team,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said of the playoff win streak. “We graduated our two leading scorers yet again last year. To do what we’ve done with COVID and with injuries and things like that — and I know all teams have had to face adversity this year — I’m really proud of how we stepped up and brought energy tonight, even with more injuries.
“This team is playing with a lot of heart and passion right now. I think that makes it super-special to come out and get a playoff win.”
FHS took control of the game early, staking a 10-point lead just six minutes in as part of a 29-2 run spanning the first two quarters to build that into a 20-point advantage after the Lady Mustangs had gone up 7-0 off the bat.
Zakiah King had back-to-back baskets, Stevee McGee scored seven straight, Rhone had five points in a row and freshman Peyton Caldwell scored six total points during that spree.
King, McGee and Caldwell had good production throughout the game and senior Amighty Walker and freshman Haven Gladden combined to make up for the production lost with Rhone’s exit as the game progressed.
“It’s definitely hard,” Reddick said of Rhone’s injury. “She’s our motor. We’re just going to hope for the best for her right now. As a senior, she brings leadership and ball-handling and a tough mentality.”
Caldwell led the game with 20 points, McGee finished with 18 and King had 15 in the victory.
BOYS
No. 4 Freedom 68, No. 29 Northwest Cabarrus 49
Playing in the postseason for the time since an NCHSAA 3A West Regional victory that ultimately served as a state co-championship win in 2019-20, the Patriots (18-7) pulled away after being challenged for a half-plus.
Freedom advances to Thursday’s second round and will host No. 20 North Lincoln, which upset No. 13 Asheboro on the road late Tuesday.
The Trojans closed what on two occasions had been an eight-point deficit to just two, 25-23, at halftime, then took a 27-25 lead with four straight to open the second half.
Senior Trey Ledford stymied the flow with a 3-pointer, then FHS scored eight straight between freshman Amore Connelly, junior Mekhi “Philly” Harris and senior Drew Costello to reassume control and never looked back.
“In the playoffs, everybody’s going to come out and play hard,” said Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman. “I thought that Northwest Cabarrus came out and played really hard. I thought that they had the tempo of the game where they wanted it in the first half.
“I thought in the second half we just did a better job of defending and getting out and running.”
Connelly put up the big numbers for Freedom, scoring seven more points in the third quarter before posting nine more in the fourth. He totaled a game-high 32 points to go with five assists and three steals, continuing the blistering pace he has set lately.
“We kind of struggled the first half, but we got it together and started hitting shots,” said Connelly, who had a pair of highlight-worth dunks in the first half. “My teammates are finding me and my coaches trust me, and I trust them. We go and get buckets.”
Added Zimmerman: “He’s a special player, and this is a special team, too. We’ve got a bunch of guys who care about each other and don’t care how it gets done, just that it gets done. We’ve just got to make sure that we focus on that big picture and not the small parts.”
Harris (17 points) and Costello (10) joined Connelly as double-figure scorers for FHS.
“It’s just really nice to get to play the next one at home,” Zimmerman said. “That’s all we’re looking at. North Lincoln advanced, so we have to work on them. Playing at home is an advantage for us.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.