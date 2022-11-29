Freedom grads Powell, Adkins guide teams to 1A West final showdown

MOUNT AIRY — One way or another, Burke County will be well-represented in the NCHSAA 1A football state championship game on Dec. 10 in Raleigh.

It’ll either be 2003 Freedom High School graduate Chris Powell and Draughn or 1997 Patriot alumnus J.K. Adkins and Mount Airy facing off against the East champion after the No. 6 seed Wildcats (13-1) and No. 2 seed Granite Bears (13-1) square off in Friday night’s 1A West Regional final contest in Surry County.

Both men played for Tim McMahon at Freedom, giving the recently retired coach a lot to be proud of and two teams to pull for in this Friday’s game.

“It’s unusual, but very satisfying,” McMahon said. “I’m very proud of both of them. I kind of have them frozen in time a little bit from back when they were in high school, but to see them both have this level of success is quite gratifying.”

In his fifth season helming the Wildcats, Powell has guided Draughn to its best season ever. DHS won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference for its first league championship and has both proceeded to set the county record for the most wins in a single-season and advance through the most playoff rounds by any Burke team all-time.

The Wildcats have a chance to be the first county team to compete for a state title of any kind in nearly 60 years. They just have to get by a Burke County native to do it.

“I think it’s really cool,” Powell said of the matchup. “You can actually trace our similarities all the way back to Oak Hill. To me, that’s even a little bit more of a coincidence on the cool side. Being someone from my own community where I grew up, J.K. is a few years older than me, so I got to see him play the game growing up through elementary, middle and high school. That’s neat.

“We met each other and talked last year when we played about the fact that we’re two Burke County boys playing. To get a chance to square off in the state semifinals with a chance to go to the state championship, Burke County is going to be represented in one way, shape or form.”

While Powell is using lessons learned from McMahon to lead the Draughn program to new heights, Adkins is employing things McMahon taught him to work toward keeping the Granite Bears in a familiar position as the team has been a powerhouse for decades and is a seven-time state champion, spanning from 1935 to 2008.

“It’s an interesting storyline,” Adkins said “I enjoyed my time at Freedom and playing for Coach Mac and Coach (Tom) Harper. A lot of the reasons why I’m doing the job that I do came from my experience in high school football at Freedom. For that, I will be eternally grateful. It is a pretty cool deal.”

Adkins played tight end on McMahon’s first two Freedom teams while Powell came along as a fullback a few years later when the Patriots were building into a strong program. McMahon said that while neither player was elite athletically, they both brought hard work and tenacity to the table that allowed them to be successful.

“J.K. emerged as one of the leaders,” McMahon said. “That second year, we turned it around and had a good season. Those kids worked so hard in the weight room and did everything we asked them to do. He was part of that group that kind of set the foundation for our success at Freedom. J.K. was a tight end and he wasn’t the fastest or strongest, but he was very tenacious. He caught everything thrown in his direction. He was one of the real leaders of our football team by example and he was very well-liked and well-received in anything he said. He was an over-achiever. He worked really, really hard.

“Chris was just a bulldog. When he latched on, he didn’t let go. And that’s with anything he did. He played fullback for us. He was too slow to be a fullback ... but he worked on his body and kept getting stronger. He played a lot of football for us. He played fullback for us for so long that it became difficult to replace him because he never came out of the football game. He’s the same type of kid, a great leader, over-achiever and tenacious. He really liked to compete.”

The changes Adkins saw from the first year of the McMahon era at FHS to the second have gone into his coaching repertoire and been employed at multiple stops during his career, which included guiding the first Patton teams in school history.

“We learned how to work in the offseason and have a common goal and work toward that goal,” Adkins said. “The next year, I think we were a nine-win team. Then, Coach Mac had several double-digit-win years in a row after that. I’ve been a part of the rebuilding process, which I’ve used as a head coach. It is a pretty cool deal to draw on some of those prior experiences and still use some of that stuff today.”

Powell has leaned a lot on things he learned from his mentors during this year’s storybook run, and McMahon is included on that list.

“I think there’s always good things you can take from every coach,” Powell said. “Coach Mac did a lot of big things at Freedom. We were able to be very successful through the years. He’s had an impact in my coaching career. There’s things that I do that kind of reminisce back to the high school days. We’ve got versions of some plays that we had even then.”

Just like past Freedom coaches Jug Wilson and Johnny Anderson may have seen future greatness in McMahon, he anticipated special accomplishments for Adkins and Powell, too.

“I knew they were going to be successful at whatever they did,” McMahon said. “Looking back, you kind of had a feeling that they both loved sports and both loved to compete. They kind of reminded me a little bit of why I got into (coaching). I couldn’t keep playing for so long because I just didn’t have the ability, so to keep competing, you had to go into coaching.

“I wasn’t sure they were going to coach, but I knew they were going to be some type of leader and very successful. I can look back and say they both liked the game so much and worked so hard at it, and that’s what makes it special.”