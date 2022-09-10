Freedom has best offensive showing of season, beats Patton 40-14

The Freedom football team put offensive struggles from the previous week out of sight and out of mind, rebounding for its best performance of the young season thus far in Friday night’s "Motown Throwdown" nonconference rivalry game versus Patton, which the Patriots won 40-14 on the far side of Morganton.

After scoring just seven points and accumulating only 142 yards in a Sept. 2 loss at Forestview, FHS recorded new season-bests for scoring, total yardage (468) and passing yards (261), and also tallied up its first three passing touchdowns of the season in a complete showing.

On the defensive side, Freedom forced a fumble on Patton’s second play from scrimmage after a strip by Jaiden Belin. And on special teams, the Patriots’ Chris Hensley fell on a loose ball on the opening kickoff of the second half.

The first one didn’t lead to points, but the second one did: Freedom promptly advanced 29 yards in five plays, ending with quarterback Jaylen Barnett’s 18-yard zig-zagging touchdown run after a passing play broke down. Jake Kota’s ensuing extra-point kick made it 26-6 Freedom less than three minutes into the second half.

“Turnovers win ballgames. That’s just the plain and simple of it,” said Freedom coach Justin Hawn. “I’m really excited about it. That’s sets us up for success, there’s no doubt. Especially at the beginning of the second half, because that gave us the momentum we needed, and we really got rolling from there.

“I thought we were much more explosive in the second half, and I thought some of our depth showed. Some of our players really stepped up and took big roles.”

Patton’s next drive fizzled out at the Freedom 31-yard line after eight plays, and the Pats’ offense went on the move again. They opened the drive with a 41-yard gain by Tavion Dula on a jet sweep push-pass from Barnett, and the two connected for a 29-yard gain two plays later. After Dula was tackled just short of the end zone, Barnett garnered his second rushing TD of the night on a 1-yard sneak. Kota’s kick made it 33-6.

Following a Panthers three-and-out that lost nine yards, Freedom was in business again, starting at the hosts’ 44-yard line. Barnett extended the drive with an 11-yard run on third-and-10 and senior power back B.G. Hampton did the rest, finding the edge on a run to the right and romping past a couple would-be tacklers for a 33-yard touchdown which, with another Kota kick, made it 40-6 near the end of the fourth quarter.

“All of our linemen and (Avery Pollard) said, ‘We’re going to block them out and you hit the hole,’” Hampton said. “They left it up to me, so I just had to do what I had to do. Thanks to my O-linemen and wide receivers for blocking.”

Patton had another three-and-out spanning the periods, but got the ball back one last time after Freedom’s reserves moved the ball 21 yards in five plays. The Panthers made it count this time, going 77 yards in 16 plays over a span of 9:08 on the clock on a drive that ended with a 1-yard TD run by backup quarterback Burke Wilson, with Cayden Roscoe adding a conversion run.

Much of the aforementioned FHS aerial attack came in the first half, starting with the game’s opening series. On the 10th play of a drive that started at their own 28, the Patriots could have had a touchdown to Pollard, but his catch in the corner of the end zone was ruled out of bounds. Two plays later, the visitors ran the same play and got a different result as Pollard reeled in a 21-yard toe-tapping TD catch to make it 6-0 early.

Just before halftime, following Patton’s first touchdown — a 1-yard Trevor Smith run to cap a 13-play, 68-yard drive — Barnett and Pollard connected again from 8 yards away as Pollard broke open over the middle and sat down under the Patton defense for another TD to go up 19-6. FHS got there in a hurry, traveling 64 yards in nine plays over 1:29 on the clock, with Barnett runs of 26 and 10 yards and completions of nine yards to Kaden Lytle and 16 to Pollard getting the visitors inside the Patton 10.

“All of our wide receivers ran their routes hard, and it allowed me to get open,” Pollard said. “Jaylen made two great passes on the touchdowns, and our O-line blocked amazingly.”

In between Pollard’s two scoring grabs, Hensley — a stalwart on the Freedom defensive line — made his presence felt on offense as he took a jet sweep pass from Barnett and did all the work on a 50-yard touchdown, extending through a Patton tackle attempt and across the goal line at the tail end of the play, which put FHS up 12-0.

“All summer, we’ve been practicing that one play for me,” Hensley said. “As soon as I touched it, I knew I was gone. There was (a defender) coming, but I reached out and scored. When I saw him, I said, ‘I’m tired, but I’ve got to push through.’ I dove in there and took him with me.”

Barnett finished 13 of 29 passing for 227 yards and the three TD passes and freshman backup Kaden Davis added a late 34-yard completion to Kobe Johnson as Freedom seemed to emphasize the vertical passing game a little bit more.

“We just wanted to kill it in the air,” Barnett said. “They knew we were going to run the ball (plenty), so we also wanted to get them through the air.”

Freedom got seven pass-catchers involved including Dula (2-70), Hensley (1-50), Pollard (4-49), Johnson (1-34), Jacob Caldwell (2-33), Kaden Lytle (2-23) and Tiras Walker (2-2). The ground game was led by Barnett (11-87), Hampton (11-79), Michael Johnson (1-15) and Curt Young (1-15).

The Patriots were led on defense by Mikey Cowling (eight tackles), Caldwell (five tackles, sack), Julius Reid-Surratt (five tackles), Young (tackle for loss, pass breakup) and Fredy Vicente Perez (tackle for loss).

Patton’s rushing attack was paced by Smith (16-103) and quarterback Randan Clarke (18-80), who also had the Panthers’ lone reception of the night on a 7-yard pass from Wilson.

The Panthers’ leading defenders were Colten Dale (six tackles, one for loss), Roscoe (six tackles), Kamden Stephens (five tackles, one for loss), Skylar Phillips (sack) and pass breakups from Clarke, Smith and Sam Coffey.

Freedom next travels to Central Cabarrus for another non-league contest while Patton jumps into Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play, visiting Polk County.