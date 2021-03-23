Freedom JV football game off, EB moved up

The Freedom JV football team’s home game versus nonconference Asheville scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Monday morning. The JV Patriots also did not play last week at South Caldwell, nor did varsity, due to coronavirus protocols.

The school has not yet announced any further changes for the varsity football team, which is scheduled to visit Asheville this Friday, though it has said it is working to reschedule last week’s varsity and JV games against the Spartans.

East Burke’s JV football game at Hibriten has been moved up to Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Patton varsity football team, which has played its home games at Freedom so far this spring due to field conditions, has moved its final home contest of the season, scheduled for April 9 against Hibriten, to Draughn with a 7 p.m. start time.

The Cavaliers’ home softball game against the Panthers also has been moved up to Wednesday with a 4 p.m. start time. The schools’ girls soccer meeting in Icard originally had been moved up to Wednesday, as well, but later was postponed with no makeup date announced due to the unavailability of officials. Hibriten said it will work with EB to figure out when the contest can be made up.

