Freedom leaning on experience across the board to reach new heights

Last year’s Freedom football team was a playoff squad — one two-point conversion away from making the second round — despite playing just four seniors.

Veteran savvy won’t be in nearly as short supply this go-around.

This fall, the Patriots’ roster boasts 21 seniors, enough to be represented at nearly every position on the field, and well more than half of those are either returning starters or players with plenty of varsity experience.

It would seem all the pieces are there for FHS to accomplish tasks like challenging perennial favorite Watauga in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and capturing that elusive playoff victory, something that has evaded the Pats since 2015.

“It definitely leads to a lot more continuity,” said Justin Hawn, who is entering his third season as the Patriots’ head coach. “Everything is easier to install. These kids are familiar with it and can, honestly, help coach it to the younger kids.

“It makes everything much more efficient in practice.”

The biggest thing to watch for Freedom going into this year’s season opener tonight versus Crest is the same thing as last fall — the quarterback position. While Jaylen Barnett earned the majority of last year’s playing time at QB with a strong preseason and Landon Cox played significant minutes in the defensive backfield, both players are again in the mix at signal-caller this year.

Both should see time there, but Hawn indicated this year’s plan has Cox filling a more traditional role while Barnett will be utilized all over the field as a QB, a ball-carrier and a pass-catcher, as well as on defense.

“(Barnett) is one of those kids who you can sort of put him anywhere and he’s a player,” Hawn said. “He’ll step up and make plays, and that allows Landon Cox to get back there and be our quarterback and manage the game and get it to the playmakers.

“Landon does have more of the height to be sort of your traditional drop-back passer. But both of those kids have competed, and there’s not a division among the team about that. For most of the preseason, they’ve been each other’s biggest fans.”

Hawn also noted the importance of returning power back B.G. Hampton, a senior who ran for 1,000 yards and a dozen touchdowns last fall, and an experienced defense anchored by Curt Young, Avery Pollard, Demarcus Lowrance, Chris Hensley, Fredy Vicente Perez and Simeon Reid.