Freedom moves to 1-1 in NWC with 37-21 homecoming win over South Caldwell

Much like a chess player, Freedom football coach Justin Hawn got to realign some of the pieces of his team against South Caldwell.

Returning Landon Cox to quarterback for a second straight week, moving Jaylen Barnett from quarterback to other roles after a one-week absence, and getting scoring plays from the defense and special teams left Hawn smiling after a 37-13 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference victory over South Caldwell on Friday as the Patriots celebrated homecoming.

Cox returned to the starting role eight days earlier at Hibriten after an injury in the season-opening loss to Crest, leaving Barnett to trigger the action behind center. But Barnett’s absence in last week’s road loss still left FHS without both players on the field together. Versus the Spartans, however, Cox sparked an offense that piled up 349 yards, including three touchdowns from Barnett, as they finally rejoined forces.

“It shows the unselfishness of (Cox) and Barnett,” Hawn said after the Patriots improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in league play. “Both are willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.”

Barnett led the Patriots by rushing for 99 yards while totaling 144 yards of offense with the three touchdowns, including a 29-yard pass from Cox and runs of 9 and 64 yards. Cox finished by completing 15 of 23 passes for 42 yards. He connected five times with Sacred Baylor for 61 of those yards.

“Barnett did everything tonight,” Hawn said. "He’s a player. He comes to play every week.”

Joining Barnett in the scoring column were Baylor and defensive lineman Curt Young.

Young scored the game’s opening touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone after a bad snap to South Caldwell quarterback Anderson Raynor with 2:20 left in the first quarter.

“Any time the defense scores touchdowns, that sets you up to win,” Hawn said. “It’s a huge confidence-builder for the team.”

Baylor added a jolt to the third quarter by hauling in the second half’s opening kickoff and scampering 89 yards for a touchdown.

In between Young’s and Baylor’s scores, Raynor and Barnett scored touchdowns.

Raynor’s three-yard run for South Caldwell knotted the score at 7-7 with 9:17 left in the second quarter. Barnett broke the tie with a nine-yard touchdown run about seven minutes later and ended the half’s scoring with the 29-yard touchdown reception and two-point conversion run for the Patriots’ 22-7 halftime lead.

After Baylor sparked the homecoming crowd with his special teams prowess, Avery Pollard knelt to hold the football for kicker Jake Kota. Instead, Pollard took a high snap, rolled left and ran into the end zone for a two-point conversion and a 30-7 Patriots lead.

Raynor put the Spartans back on the board with 20 seconds left in the third quarter with a 14-yard run. The Patriots blocked ensuing extra-point kick, leaving the score at 30-13 entering the fourth quarter.

Barnett scored his third touchdown with his 64-yard run with 6:44 left in the game. Kota kicked the extra point for a 37-13 Patriots advantage.

South Caldwell finished the scoring on Garrett Ashley’s 1-yard run and J.B. Robbins’ two-point conversion reception.

In addition to Young’s fumble recovery, the defense picked off a Raynor pass with Pollard’s interception in the fourth quarter. And special teams added a blocked punt by Jaiden Belin in the second quarter.

“This win is great after losing to them last year,” Hawn said. “We’ve got to keep playing together.”

Freedom returns to NWC play Friday, traveling to West Jefferson to meet Ashe County.