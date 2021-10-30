Freedom owns clock, ground in victory in regular-season finale at Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The Freedom football team took Alexander Central’s ball control gameplan and utilized the cut and paste function Friday night.
The Patriots outrushed the Cougars by a 212-132 margin in yardage and kept their offense on the field to the tune of a nearly nine-minute advantage en route to a key Northwestern 3A/4A Conference road victory, 21-7.
Freedom second-year coach Justin Hawn, whose team won two or more league games for the 47th time in the program’s 49 seasons all-time, acknowledged the Patriots likely would have stayed on the right side of the NCHSAA 3A state playoff bubble even with a loss. Not that Freedom was interested in that scenario.
“This was definitely one we needed,” Hawn said. “We were pretty confident looking at the numbers that we were in no matter what happened tonight. But hopefully we put ourselves in a better position by taking care of business tonight.”
A big part of Freedom (5-4, 2-3) winning both the clock and ground battles came in the second half after Alexander Central responded from a first-period touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
After the Cougars scored on a Russell Frasier 7-yard touchdown run with 7:36 left in the third, Freedom drove 89 yards in 16 plays, chewing off more than 8 minutes before BG Hampton’s 1-yard TD run gave the guests the lead for good.
Freedom’s defense held and got the offense the ball back about 2 minutes later at midfield. The Pats then went back to work, using nine plays and nearly 6 more minutes before Hampton’s second TD of the game and second important 3-yard run of the drive.
Facing fourth-and-3 from the Cougars’ 43, Freedom and AC exchanged movement penalties for five yards apiece. Freedom had lined up to punt when the distance to gain was 8 yards but brought its offense back on the field following the hosts’ penalty and called Hampton’s number.
The junior bruising back covered exactly the 3 yards needed to move the chains on a counter run. That made the Pats a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions for the contest.
“We felt like it was time right there to take over and establish the line of scrimmage,” Hawn said. “That run by BG put us in position to expand the lead.
“He’s a fun kid to watch run. He’s slippery for his size, and he’s one of the most unique backs I’ve been able to coach. He always does a good job being the first one to credit his line, and they deserve it tonight. They made things happen for us. That’s what wins you games. Those long drives helped keep our defense fresh.”
Hampton posted a game-high 141 yards on 22 carries to move him 49 yards from 1,000 for the season. He’s up to 12 TDs on the ground and is averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
Curt Young scored Freedom’s first TD, rushing for a 13-yard score in the final minute of the opening quarter. He and quarterback Jaylen Barnett (34 rushing yards, 18 passing yards) added 66 yards on the ground between them.
Joe Cunningham caught two passes for 13 yards and had an interception, Freedom’s lone takeaway. Other FHS defensive standouts included Demarcus Lowrance (11 tackles, six solo) and Avery Pollard (seven tackles) as well as Jaiden Belin, Fredy Vicente-Perez and Sacred Baylor with a tackle for loss apiece.
The game featured 265 yards worth of penalties (142 on Freedom) and 26 total penalties.
Not counting last season’s pandemic-condensed, conference-only schedule, it marks Freedom’s 11th consecutive regular season finishing above .500 overall.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.