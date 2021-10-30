Freedom owns clock, ground in victory in regular-season finale at Alexander Central

Freedom’s defense held and got the offense the ball back about 2 minutes later at midfield. The Pats then went back to work, using nine plays and nearly 6 more minutes before Hampton’s second TD of the game and second important 3-yard run of the drive.

Facing fourth-and-3 from the Cougars’ 43, Freedom and AC exchanged movement penalties for five yards apiece. Freedom had lined up to punt when the distance to gain was 8 yards but brought its offense back on the field following the hosts’ penalty and called Hampton’s number.

The junior bruising back covered exactly the 3 yards needed to move the chains on a counter run. That made the Pats a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions for the contest.

“We felt like it was time right there to take over and establish the line of scrimmage,” Hawn said. “That run by BG put us in position to expand the lead.

“He’s a fun kid to watch run. He’s slippery for his size, and he’s one of the most unique backs I’ve been able to coach. He always does a good job being the first one to credit his line, and they deserve it tonight. They made things happen for us. That’s what wins you games. Those long drives helped keep our defense fresh.”