Freedom ready to host Super Saturday scrimmage

The Freedom girls basketball team’s Super Saturday preseason scrimmage event will return for its 18th year this weekend in its three-site format with 20 teams, including Burke County rivals Draughn and East Burke.

The first set of scrimmages at the Freedom High School main and auxiliary gymnasiums and the Table Rock Middle School gym will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the last set will begin at 5:30 p.m. with matchups beginning every 50 minutes in the interim.

The host Lady Patriots, who last year went 18-8 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, will open their day playing Newton-Conover in the FHS main gym at 11:40 a.m. Their other matchups are at 2:10 p.m. versus West Cabarrus and at 4:40 p.m. against Franklin, both in the main gym.

“Saturday will definitely be a great experience for us,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said. “We are a young team, so scrimmaging this caliber of competition will help us improve heading into the season.”

Draughn tips off the day at 10 a.m. versus Bunker Hill in the first matchup in the main gym. The Lady Wildcats, who last year went 18-7 and finished second in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with an NCHSAA 1A state playoff berth, then will take on Central Davidson at 12:30 p.m. at the TRMS gym and finish up versus McDowell at 3:50 p.m., also at Table Rock.

East Burke, which posted a 15-9 record last year en route to a second-place finish in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference and an NCHSAA 2A state playoff appearance, will open its day versus Alexander Central at 10 a.m. at Table Rock. The Lady Cavaliers are in the FHS main gym at 1:20 p.m. versus Ardrey Kell and finish up in the Freedom auxiliary gym against Kings Mountain at 3:50 p.m.

The rest of Saturday’s field of teams includes Charlotte Catholic, Davie County, Hickory, Lincoln Charter, Providence, Providence Day, Shelby and South Caldwell.