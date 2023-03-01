DENVER — The Freedom girls basketball team’s run through the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs came to an end Tuesday night as the No. 14 West seed Lady Patriots fell to undefeated No. 2 West seed East Lincoln 56-35 in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinals.

The loss came at the end of a run which saw Freedom drop two higher-seeded opponents on its way to becoming one of the final eight 3A girls basketball teams in the state left in the postseason. Head coach Amber Reddick said she was incredibly proud of everything her team accomplished during the playoffs this year after coming in with a .500 overall record.

“Yeah, this one didn’t go the way we wanted to, but we had great fan support and we really got hot at the right time,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Reddick said she looks forward to what her team, composed entirely of underclassmen, will be able to accomplish next year

“I think this does a ton for our confidence going into next season,” she said.

On Tuesday, East Lincoln (31-0) slowly and methodically built a double-digit lead in a physically grinding first half that featured two stifling defenses.

Early in the second quarter, East Lincoln finally broke the game open behind a pair of 3s from freshman Kiara Anderson. With the clock winding down in the period, the Mustangs stretched the lead double-digits before Peyton Caldwell capped off the second quarter the same way she had ended the first, with a buzzer-beater to chip into the East Lincoln lead. The two-pointer at the buzzer sent the Lady Mustangs into the locker room up 21-13.

This time, though, Caldwell’s last-second heroics wouldn’t be the difference-maker her clutch 3-pointer had been in the first. The Mustangs stormed out of the locker room in the second half. Less than 2 minutes into the third, Anderson hit the second of two East Lincoln 3s in less than 10 seconds and the lead was 14.

Caldwell refused to let the Lady Patriots (15-13) go quietly, scoring all 10 of Freedom’s points in the third as fellow junior Sydnie Demiter was relegated to the bench with a knee injury. Still, the Mustangs’ attack was too much for the Patriots and the East Lincoln advantage was 18 at the end of the third on the way to the 21-point win.

The first quarter was a contentious, nearly-even war of attrition. Neither team scored in the first 2 minutes before the Mustangs finally got on the board with a midrange jumper from Ginny Overbay.

The lead climbed to seven before Freedom was able to answer back. With just under 4 minutes remaining, Ava Whisnant broke the Patriots’ scoring drought. Statlee McGee found her on a needle-threading bounce pass in traffic, and Whisnant was able to convert the off-balance lay-up.

The Mustangs answered back, but then Caldwell hit a shot of her own and then another, moments later, at the buzzer. The buzzer-beater was a 3, capping off the quarter by trimming the Mustang advantage back to two.

Caldwell led the Patriots with 25 points, Whisnant added six, Ava Whitaker scored two and McGee and Haven Gladden added one apiece.

Anderson led the way for the Mustangs with 10 points, followed by Overbay with 12 and Hailey McFadden with eight.

East Lincoln advances to face No. 1 West seed West Rowan (29-0) in Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional finals at McDowell High School in Marion.