Freedom runner-up in Draughn 7-on-7 tourney (with video)

VALDESE — After going 3-4 in pool play, the Freedom football team reached the title game at Draughn’s second annual 7-on-7 tournament, finishing runner-up to Newton-Conover.

Newton won the contest 15-10.

“I was proud of our effort, and we got a bit of revenge on teams (that beat us in pool play),” said second-year Patriots coach Justin Hawn. “It definitely prepares us for running our stuff, not just 7 on 7 offenses and defenses.”

The Patriots started the afternoon tournament portion of the event with a 25-10 win over North Gaston with Jaiden Belin and Tay Dula on the receiving end of touchdown passes from Jaylen Barnett. Barnett and Mikey Cowing grabbed interceptions in the first-round matchup.

Freedom advanced to play Burns, winning a close semifinal battle 13-11 as BG Hampton had a catch and run score from Barnett. The Patriots and the Bulldogs each had defensive stops, and a late Burns interception was reversed on a holding call.

Freedom and Newton traded turnovers as a Red Devil touchdown pushed the margin to 10-5. The Patriots made key stops to start the comeback until a Hampton reception fell yards short of the goal line as time expired.