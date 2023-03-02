Freedom senior girls soccer player Abby Bryant recently signed to play at the next level at Sweet Briar College in Virginia.

Bryant, who recently opened her senior season with a goal, was All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as a junior after scoring two goals and tallying seven assists.

She also earned All-NWC accolades as a sophomore with two goals and two assists. And she scored eight goals in her freshman season, even though it was abbreviated due to COVID-19.

That first prep season also was when Bryant’s connection with Sweet Briar began.

“I met the coach in my freshman year and she just kind of kept contact that whole time,” Bryant said. “She really started talking to me seriously after the date had passed where she could. She was persistent and took really good care of me when I went up to have my official visit there.

“The girls I’ve met on the team seemed really sweet and treated me like family even without me being officially on the team yet, so I liked that atmosphere a lot.”

Bryant said she thinks Sweet Briar will be a good philosophical fit for her off-field style in addition to the on-field aspects.

“I think my fit specifically will be really good because the school really focuses on leadership, and I feel like that’s one of my stronger qualities,” Bryant said. “I consider myself a pretty good leader, so I’m thinking we’ll come together really well and be able to push each other.”

Though most of her senior season still remains, Bryant said last year’s junior campaign, which saw the Lady Patriots finish third in the NWC and make the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, was a special one. She noted her closeness with that year’s senior class, which included players like Kaylee Ollis, Maria Sic, Keyla Perez Rodriguez, Willow Conrad, Hannah Flemming and Skylar Georges.

“Last year was definitely my favorite,” Bryant said. “I was sad to see our seniors go. But it was a blast. There was a lot more bonding last year than usual. On my club team, I had played with some of those girls since middle school. They’re like family at this point. We hang out off the field. They have all been really supportive, and I appreciate it.”

Bryant will arrive at Sweet Briar undecided on a major, but she expects to be able to make that determination after a period of time.

“I’m hoping that I’m going to figure it out once I get my feet wet a little bit,” Bryant said.