Freedom’s Adair Garrison inks with App for hoops

FHS girls basketball coach Amber Reddick says she thinks Garrison’s early commitment, along with her familiarity with some of the rest of her Appalachian recruiting classmates will be beneficial once Garrison, who plans to major in exercise science, gets to Boone.

“It’s been good that she committed early, because she’s had the opportunity to be up there a lot,” said Reddick. “She’s really gotten to know the coaches and some of the other players. I think that’ll make the transition a little easier from high school to college. She’s obviously very excited about it.

“And one thing that’s good about Appalachian is they like to recruit locally. With Adair, they also have Emily Carver from Enka. I think they have a good local recruiting class — they’re getting another girl from Greensboro who Adair plays travel ball with. I think that’ll be good for those incoming freshmen.”

A player who has been versatile during her time with the Lady Patriots, Garrison thinks she’ll continue to do a variety of things on the floor once she joins the Mountaineers. And her prep coach agrees.