Freedom’s Adair Garrison inks with App for hoops

It’s been no secret, but now it’s official.
Following her commitment to the Mountaineers last December, Freedom senior Adair Garrison signed Tuesday afternoon to join the Appalachian State University women’s basketball program starting next winter for the 2021-22 season.
Set to become a four-year varsity player for the Lady Patriots this winter, the 6-foot forward has been named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and second-team All-Burke County following each of her three seasons so far. Her junior campaign, which saw her average nine points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per game, also included a nod to the all-tournament team at FHS’ Christmas Invitational.
As a sophomore, Garrison averaged 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest and also was named All-District 10 third team. And as a freshman, Garrison’s averages were 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a season that also included an All-NWC Tournament selection.
“I’m very excited,” Garrison said. “From day one, App was showing me interest more than anybody. And they just really stuck with me throughout my journey. I’m so excited to get up there with my new teammates and the coaching staff. They’re all so great.
“I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere App brings. It’s not too far from home — it’s far enough, but my grandparents can come see me play. Family means a lot to me, so that’s a big part of it, too.”
FHS girls basketball coach Amber Reddick says she thinks Garrison’s early commitment, along with her familiarity with some of the rest of her Appalachian recruiting classmates will be beneficial once Garrison, who plans to major in exercise science, gets to Boone.
“It’s been good that she committed early, because she’s had the opportunity to be up there a lot,” said Reddick. “She’s really gotten to know the coaches and some of the other players. I think that’ll make the transition a little easier from high school to college. She’s obviously very excited about it.
“And one thing that’s good about Appalachian is they like to recruit locally. With Adair, they also have Emily Carver from Enka. I think they have a good local recruiting class — they’re getting another girl from Greensboro who Adair plays travel ball with. I think that’ll be good for those incoming freshmen.”
A player who has been versatile during her time with the Lady Patriots, Garrison thinks she’ll continue to do a variety of things on the floor once she joins the Mountaineers. And her prep coach agrees.
“Right now, they’re having me at a power forward, but then jump out and shoot a 3,” Garrison said. “I feel like I’m going to fit in pretty well up there. I definitely want to play as a freshman. I want to be ready when I get up there. I don’t want to be behind. I’m pushing myself right now to get in the best shape possible and work on the skill aspect of it, also. Hopefully, I’ll get up there and be ready.”
Added Reddick: “I think they’ll continue to use her as sort of an inside-outside threat. They’ve definitely talked about playing her at that stretch-four position to take advantage of her size and her shooting touch from the outside. You always see it in college athletes that they have more time for strength conditioning and you see everybody get bigger, stronger and faster.
“I think that’ll happen for her at the next level. I think she’s improved a lot over her high school years, but I think there’s a lot of room for improvement as she advances to this next level.”
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
