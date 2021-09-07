 Skip to main content
Freedom’s Alva named Farm Bureau athlete of week
Freedom's Alva named Farm Bureau athlete of week

0908 AOTW

Freedom's Ashton Alva, right, with Farm Bureau agent Tony Metcalf.

 Farm Bureau

Freedom boys soccer sophomore forward/ midfielder Ashton Alva is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Aug 30 to Sept. 4

In a 2-1 week for the Patriots, which delivered as Freedom’s first two wins of the fall, Alva totaled three goals across two road victories, which came against the school’s biggest rivals.

In Thursday’s 3-2 win at Patton, Alva scored twice, assisted on the first by teammate Laurits Nor Langager and then on the winning goal by Drew Costello. And in Friday’s 4-1 win at East Burke, Alva found the back of the goal yet again in the second half.

The scores put him at four goals already on the season through five games after he also scored in Aug. 23’s season-opener at Chase, a game in which Alva additionally recorded an assist.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

