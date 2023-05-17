FOXFIRE — Freedom boys junior golfer Alex Bock reached the top 15 on the second and final day of the NCHSAA 3A state championships at Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course.

Bock, who shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round to sit 24th overall, rebounded with a 3-over 75 in the second and final round on Tuesday to rise nine spots to a tie for 15th with J.H. Rose junior Will Guidry with a 9-over two-day score of 153.

On the first day, Bock shot for bogey on holes Nos. 1, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 12 while making par on the rest. On Tuesday, he birdied Nos. 4, 9, and 10; bogeyed Nos. 5, 6, 12, and 14; and double-bogeyed No. 2 while parring the rest.

Teammate Lawson Biggerstaff, also a junior, finished in an eight-way tie for 38th with Eastern Alamance’s Griffin Brehler, Hibriten’s Nick Greenlee, Southern Nash’s Jacob Kearney, Richlands’ Matlew Ocson, West Johnston’s Hayden Campbell, Foard’s Brewer Lael and Central Academy’s Alexander Murphy. Biggerstaff shot an 8-over 80 on Tuesday, dropping one spot from Monday when he shot a 9-over 81.

On Monday, Biggerstaff birdied No. 11; bogeyed Nos. 3, 4, 12, 14, 16, and 17; double-bogeyed Nos. 2 and 10; and parred the rest. Then on Tuesday, he birdied Nos. 11, 12, and 17, bogeyed Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 13, and 14; double-bogeyed No. 6; and parred the rest.

Terry Sanford’s Ethan Paschal was the 3A state champion after winning on the fourth hole of a three-man playoff.