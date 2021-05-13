Freedom’s Caldwell to play in East-West All-Star football game

GREENSBORO — Freedom wide receiver Desmond Caldwell on Wednesday was selected as one of 36 high school senior football players for the West roster for this summer’s North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

The game will be played July 21 at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium.

Caldwell is FHS’ 48th all-time East-West selection and is Burke County’s first East-West football participant since Steven Beck in 2016.

Caldwell (6-0, 170) is the county’s all-time leader in career receiving yardage (2,602) and ranks second in career receiving touchdowns (31). His 1,190 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2018 when he was named co-Burke County player of year are also a county single-season record, and he holds the county single-game yardage mark as well (240).

Caldwell, a three-time all-conference and all-county selection, had 226 receiving yards with three TDs on 22 catches during the abbreviated 2021 spring season, adding three carries for 13 yards, plus 26 tackles (two for loss) and three pass breakups on defense.

He was named to the 3A all-state preseason team by Friday Nights in Carolina this past summer.