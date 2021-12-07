Freedom’s Connelly wins award

Freedom boys basketball freshman forward Amore Connelly is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

Connelly averaged 18.5 points per game in a 2-0 opening week for the Patriots, who beat archrival East Burke, 70-47, at home on Tuesday before topping crosstown foe Patton, 76-74 in double overtime, at home on Friday to move to 27-0 all-time in that series.

In the victory over the Panthers, Connelly went nearly coast-to-coast in 3.5 seconds and tied the game with a layup at the buzzer in regulation. He later added the tying field goal in overtime before Freedom pulled out the win in the second bonus period. He scored 27 points with a highlight reel of dunks and added 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

In his first varsity game, Connelly scored 10 points against the Cavaliers in a win.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.