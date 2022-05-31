Freedom’s Costello eyes 2 sports at Catawba

After shining in four sports at Freedom High School, Drew Costello has his eye on continuing in two of those at the next level.

The senior on Tuesday signed with Catawba College for track and field, and he also said he has been contacted by the Indians’ basketball program about the chance to be a two-sport collegiate athlete.

In his final prep track and field season, Costello was excellent. He was named the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s Field Athlete of the Year after finishing second at the NCHSAA 3A state championships in the long jump and 13th in the triple jump. At the NCHSAA 3A West Regional, Costello was first in the long jump and third in the triple jump. And at the NWC championships, he placed first in the long jump, second in the triple jump and third in the boys 200.

Costello also earned All-NWC in basketball (where he also was second-team All-Burke County) — after averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game — and in soccer as a senior, and he had a strong season kicking and punting for the Patriots in football.

He was a multi-year varsity player in each sport leading up to his stellar 12th-grade campaign.

Costello said he felt welcomed when he visited the campus in Salisbury.

“When I first arrived on campus, they were really friendly and the coaches seemed like they wanted me there,” Costello said. “They showed me what we do there to get me better at track and my jumps. I thought that was the place for me.

“I’ve just got to keep it going and practice during the summer and get ready to go into next year. It’s going to be a lot different there because everyone jumps farther now.”

Freedom track coach Robert McGimpsey praised Costello’s athletic ability and forecast the senior’s ability go get even better as he progresses to college track and field.

“Drew’s a really good athlete, and he’s just tapping his potential,” McGimpsey said. “He’s fast, he’s long and he gets up in the air well. He can get a lot better. He can get stronger and get his technique down better. He’s got a lot of potential at the next level.”

As a four-sport high school athlete, Costello has quite a few big moments and favorite memories from along the way. He said being part of the Patriots’ NCHSAA 3A state co-championship team in 2019-20 was pretty special.

“My sophomore year before it got ended by COVID — just being on that team was something different,” Costello said, also citing this year’s thrillers versus rival Patton as being among his favorite games from prep basketball.

As for track, Costello said his first time eclipsing the 21-foot mark in the long jump was a special moment, along with reaching 22 feet, 8 inches in the long jump at the regional level.

Costello, who is undecided on a major, thanked all his coaches at every level throughout his career, along with his parents, family and friends for their support.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or sports@morganton.com.