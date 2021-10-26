Freedom’s Deacon, Patton’s Witherspoon awarded

Freedom junior cross country runner Katie Deacon and Patton junior girls golfer Allie Witherspoon are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County co-athletes of the week for games played Oct. 18-23.

Deacon continued her stellar season on Wednesday, winning the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls cross country championship meet at Freedom Park in Morganton as the Lady Patriots placed third. Deacon finished in a time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds to win by 37 seconds. It was her fourth win of the fall following victories at the Friday Night Lights XC Festival, the Pfeiffer University Cross Country Invitational, and a shorter-distance meet hosted by FHS at its track and driving range.

Witherspoon shot a 7-over par round 78 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury last Monday to finish in fifth and earn a second straight trip to the state championships, this year hosted by Longleaf Golf and Family Club. Witherspoon finished five shots off the lead in a round highlighted by 11 pars. She was one of two players not to shoot a double-bogey or worse, leading PHS to a fourth-place team finish.