Freedom’s Deacon wins twice at JDL meet

WINSTON-SALEM — Katie Deacon led the Freedom indoor track team at Saturday’s COROS Invitational meet at the JDL Fast Track, winning twice.

Deacon was first in the girls 1000 with a time of 3:08.57 and in the 1600, timing in at 5:18.30.

Teammate Colby Anderson was fifth in the boys 1000 (2:49.09) and seventh in the 1600 (4:46.37).

East Burke also participated in the event and the Cavaliers’ top finisher was Kenneth Byrd in the boys pole vault (second, 14’0”).

Other top finishers for EB included Meah Walsh in the girls 1600 (third, 5:32.93) and the 1000 (sixth, 3:24.88), Byrd in the boys 55 hurdles (third, 7.87) and the high jump (fifth, 6’0”), Avery Fraley in the boys high jump (fourth, 6’0”) and the long jump (fourth, 20’5”), Kolby Byrd in the boys shot put (eighth, 40’8.75”), Travis Craig in the boys 400 (ninth, 58.23) and Brady Bostain in the boys shot put (ninth, 39’2.5”).