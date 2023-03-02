Freedom senior Eli Thomas signed Wednesday to play at Guilford College, eyeing an often-overlooked but critically important position for any football team.

After playing in the trenches and on special teams during his prep career with the Patriots, the latter is expected to be his focus on the collegiate level as he works at the long snapper position with the Quakers starting this fall.

Before a strong senior season, Thomas also was All-Burke County honorable mention and All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as a junior.

Now, he’s excited for what the future holds in Greensboro.

“We went down for a visit — me and (teammate) Simeon (Reid) went on the exact same day,” Thomas said. “The atmosphere was just amazing. The coaches were extremely nice. All the facilities were great. It just felt like it would be a good fit for both of us.”

Thomas first began long-snapping at the middle school level, getting his first experience in seventh grade at Table Rock.

“I’m beyond excited and beyond blessed to be down there and to get that opportunity. I want to prove to myself that I can actually do it. I made the 3A all-state third team as a long snapper. I feel like that’s an accomplishment.”

FHS football coach Justin Hawn praised Thomas’ character and his impact both on and off the field as a Patriot.

“Eli’s just such a great kid,” Hawn said. “He puts every ounce of who he is and what he is into a game, into practice, into the weight room. He’s what you dream of as a coach, just in terms of how much he cares and how much he was willing to work for his team and his teammates. It’s an exciting day for him because he has a chance to play at the next level.

“And he can also do it at a couple different spots. He can play along the line, he can play as a snapper, he can do anything they need him to do. I think they definitely like him as a long snapper. They want to find him another role, too, especially on the offensive line. He’s one of those kids where it just depends on how much weight he can add and how much he can hold. But with his snapping ability, he’ll be able to get on the field, no doubt. If you ask a coach who’s one of the most important people on the team, it’s always the snapper and the holder. That’s always the biggest deal in football is special teams. People ignore special teams, but it’s a big deal.”

Thomas’ leadership is going to be missed in the weight room, on the practice field and on Friday nights next fall, Hawn said.

“He’s going to be a huge loss for us,” Hawn said. “He works with the young kids and he’s a great leader for us. He does everything the right way. I’m so excited for him, but I’m also sad that we’re not going to have him next year. It’s a double-edged sword, there.”

There are plenty of things Thomas will miss about playing for the Patriots, as well.

“Some of my best memories came from playing (at Freedom),” said Thomas, who intends to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology. “All the practices with all my friends. Most of them have graduated, but my best friends are here in this class with me. I’ve been able to stick with them and practice every day and during the offseason. And especially on Friday nights, getting to run out of the tunnel with them every Friday.”