Freedom’s Garrison, Hemphill share athlete of week award

Freedom girls basketball senior forward Adair Garrison and guard Danisha Hemphill are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Jan. 11-16.

Both players averaged at least 15 points per game during a 2-0 week for the Lady Patriots as Freedom extended its win streak to 46 versus Northwester 3A/4A Conference foes and moved to 3-0 this season.

Garrison started out the week with a team-high 19 points in Monday’s 62-56 home win over Hickory, adding 13 rebounds and three steals. In Friday’s 46-38 road win at South Caldwell, Garrison scored 11 points.

Hemphill had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two drawn charges on Monday versus the Lady Red Tornadoes. Then on Friday against the Lady Spartans, Hemphill’s season-high 18 points paced FHS, with eight of those coming in the first half.

