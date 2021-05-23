Freedom’s Garrison to play in East-West All-Star Game

GREENSBORO — Freedom forward Adair Garrison late Saturday was selected as one of 10 high school senior girls basketball players on the West roster for this summer’s North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

The game will be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Garrison is the Lady Patriots’ 12th all-time selection for the game, including Garrison’s former FHS teammates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise, who were scheduled to appear in last year’s COVID-19-canceled contest.

Altogether, Garrison’s appearance will mark the fifth straight year FHS has been selected for the girls game, boys game, or both after Fletcher Abee and Madison Bailey both played in 2019, former boys coach and current school principal Casey Rogers led the West staff in 2018, and Ariyana Williams was on the girls roster in 2017.