Freedom’s Garrison to play in East-West All-Star Game

GREENSBORO — Freedom forward Adair Garrison late Saturday was selected as one of 10 high school senior girls basketball players on the West roster for this summer’s North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
The game will be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Garrison is the Lady Patriots’ 12th all-time selection for the game, including Garrison’s former FHS teammates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise, who were scheduled to appear in last year’s COVID-19-canceled contest.
Altogether, Garrison’s appearance will mark the fifth straight year FHS has been selected for the girls game, boys game, or both after Fletcher Abee and Madison Bailey both played in 2019, former boys coach and current school principal Casey Rogers led the West staff in 2018, and Ariyana Williams was on the girls roster in 2017.
Garrison (6-1), an Appalachian State women’s hoops signee, was an all-county selection each of her four prep seasons. She earned a first-team nod this past winter as a senior after posting per-game totals of 12 points (fourth in county), nine rebounds (second), two assists and one steal. Garrison also was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference four straight years, with FHS winning the league crown in each of those seasons and making it to the NCHSAA 3A West Regionals in the last three.
Other prep career accolades include All-NWC Tournament and All-Freedom Christmas Invitational as a junior, All-District 10 third team as a sophomore, and All-NWC Tournament as a freshman.
The West squad will be coached by North Lincoln’s Brad Mangum, who previously had stints at West Caldwell, Foard and Alexander Central at the prep level, as well as a short stay as an assistant women’s coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He will be assisted by Southern Alamance’s Amy Sarratt.
The East-West rosters for men’s and women’s soccer have not yet been announced.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.