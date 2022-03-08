 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freedom’s Georges, Mozeley share award
Freedom’s Georges, Mozeley share award

Freedom's Skylar Georges, left, and Mason Mozeley, right, with agent Adam Shade.

Freedom girls soccer senior forward/midfielder Skylar Georges and baseball senior pitcher/catcher Mason Mozeley are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Feb. 28 to March 5.

Georges, a Tusculum signee, scored five goals across two games last week as the Lady Patriots started their spring 2-0. On Monday, Freedom beat crosstown rival Patton on the road, 6-2, as Georges opened up her final prep campaign with a hat trick, with two of the goals coming after halftime. And on Wednesday, the Lady Patriots beat archrival East Burke at home as Georges scored twice more.

Mozeley, a North Carolina-Greensboro signee, capped his week in high fashion with Friday’s 16-strikeout no-hitter at home versus East Burke in a 2-0 win. Mozeley also hit a solo home run and drove in FHS’ other run. Mozeley also had a hit on Monday in a 10-0 loss at Bandys and hit a two-run home run in Wednesday’s 11-2 home loss to Crest.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

