Freedom’s Georges, Mozeley share award

Freedom girls soccer senior forward/midfielder Skylar Georges and baseball senior pitcher/catcher Mason Mozeley are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Feb. 28 to March 5.

Georges, a Tusculum signee, scored five goals across two games last week as the Lady Patriots started their spring 2-0. On Monday, Freedom beat crosstown rival Patton on the road, 6-2, as Georges opened up her final prep campaign with a hat trick, with two of the goals coming after halftime. And on Wednesday, the Lady Patriots beat archrival East Burke at home as Georges scored twice more.

Mozeley, a North Carolina-Greensboro signee, capped his week in high fashion with Friday’s 16-strikeout no-hitter at home versus East Burke in a 2-0 win. Mozeley also hit a solo home run and drove in FHS’ other run. Mozeley also had a hit on Monday in a 10-0 loss at Bandys and hit a two-run home run in Wednesday’s 11-2 home loss to Crest.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.