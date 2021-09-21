Freedom’s Hampton named county athlete of week

Freedom football junior running back/defensive tackle B.G. Hampton is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Sept. 13-18.

In a 42-19 nonconference home win over Central Cabarrus on Friday, Hampton turned 16 carries into 324 yards and four touchdowns, including scores of 4 and 74 yards in the second quarter, 80 yards in the third frame and 1 yard in the fourth period.

The yardage was the most for any Freedom running back since the county’s all-time leading rusher, B.J. Emmons, racked up 325 yards in a road win at T.C. Roberson in September 2015, and Hampton’s performance paced a 429-yard team rushing output, the Patriots’ highest since a home win over Hibriten in October 2015.

Hampton averaged over 20 yards per carry in his career night, which lifted Freedom to a second straight 42-point effort on offense and second straight blowout win as they improved their record to 3-1.

Defensively, Hampton added three tackles. He also blocked an extra point for the Patriots on special teams.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.