Freedom’s Hampton named county athlete of week
Freedom’s Hampton named county athlete of week

  Updated
0922 HS AOW

Freedom's B.G. Hampton, right, with Farm Bureau agent Adam Shade

Freedom football junior running back/defensive tackle B.G. Hampton is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Sept. 13-18.

In a 42-19 nonconference home win over Central Cabarrus on Friday, Hampton turned 16 carries into 324 yards and four touchdowns, including scores of 4 and 74 yards in the second quarter, 80 yards in the third frame and 1 yard in the fourth period.

The yardage was the most for any Freedom running back since the county’s all-time leading rusher, B.J. Emmons, racked up 325 yards in a road win at T.C. Roberson in September 2015, and Hampton’s performance paced a 429-yard team rushing output, the Patriots’ highest since a home win over Hibriten in October 2015.

Hampton averaged over 20 yards per carry in his career night, which lifted Freedom to a second straight 42-point effort on offense and second straight blowout win as they improved their record to 3-1.

Defensively, Hampton added three tackles. He also blocked an extra point for the Patriots on special teams.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

