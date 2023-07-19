GREENSBORO — Recent Freedom High School graduate Mekhi “Philly” Harris helped guide the West squad to an 111-86 win over the East in the North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game.

The contest was held Monday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum and Harris tied for third on the West with 16 points, slotting in behind game MVP Markquan Gilbert of Ben L. Smith and Porter Ridge’s Kyler Harris (18 points apiece) and alongside Mount Tabor’s J.P. Peterkin, who also scored 16.

Freedom’s Harris shot 5 for 6 from the floor and earned a game-high nine trips to the foul line, making a contest-best six free throws. Harris also totaled seven rebounds (six defensive) and five assists in 21 minutes.

The West led 31-18 at the end of the first quarter, 62-38 at halftime and 83-56 at the end of the third period.

Other scorers for the West included Mount Tabor’s David Peral (11 points), East Mecklenburg’s Jordan Nevill (nine), East Forsyth’s Will Gray (seven), Charlotte Catholic’s Patrick Tivnan (six), Enka’s Logan Crook (five) and Mountain Heritage’s Max Smoker (five).

The West squad was coached by Jon Hancock of East Lincoln and Mike Craft of Ardrey Kell.