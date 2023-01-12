Freedom’s Katie Deacon joins Davidson for XC, track

Freedom senior runner Katie Deacon has signed with Davidson for both cross country and track.

Deacon, who made things official with the Wildcats on Wednesday, is the first Lady Patriots runner to sign with an NCAA Division I program in more than a decade.

Deacon, currently in the midst of her final prep indoor track campaign, already earned All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference honors for cross country this fall. She finished 32nd at the NCHSAA 3A state championships, sixth at the 3A West Regional and fourth at the NWC championship meet.

This past spring, Deacon wrapped up her junior year with an eighth-place finish in the girls 1600 at the 3A track state championships. She was second in the event at the 3A West Regional. Deacon finished fourth in the 1600 at the 3A indoor track state championships and eighth in the 3200. Her junior cross country season saw Deacon named all-state and the NWC girls runner of the year after she finished ninth at the 3A state championships, third at regionals and first at the NWC championships.

As a sophomore, Deacon was named All-NWC in track for the 1600 after qualifying for states in the event with a fourth-place finish at regionals. She was second in the 1600 and third in the 800 at the NWC championships.

Deacon also was a cross country regional qualifier as a freshman.

“I went to a tennis camp at Davidson in seventh grade and I loved the school so much,” said Deacon, who will run cross country and likely compete in the mile and the 800 for the Wildcats on the track side. “I hadn’t even started running. I was still playing soccer. Once I started running freshman year and more sophomore year, I got better and I started considering running in college. Davidson was the first school that came to mind. I just love it. It’s so homey and all the people are so nice.

“I want to try to work my way up on the team and just compete the best that I can.”

FHS cross country coaches Amber Reddick and Robert Murray heaped praise on their runner.

“She just has a desire to improve,” Reddick said. “She’s very open to coaching. She’s one of those kids who’s hungry to get better. I just was super-proud of her work ethic and her desire to improve from one year to the next.

Added Murray: “I told the college coaches I talked to about her, and I’ve told her the same, that she’ll be a better college runner than she is a high school runner. We do kind of low-mileage for what we consider. We often do a lot of high-speed stuff. So, it leaves her window for improvement a little bit better because the goal is to get faster without getting hurt, but also to get better in college. I think the Davidson coaches would tell you the same, that they’re pretty excited about coaching her. They really believe she’s going to get really fast.”

Deacon’s running career accelerated quickly during her time at Freedom and included a lot of relationship-building, including with fellow senior Meah Walsh of East Burke.

“I feel like I’ve started really enjoying competing a lot more instead of just practicing running,” Deacon said. “I’ve made a lot of friends in the running community. I know a lot of really great people.

“Running high school has just been really fun, competing with all the girls I do and becoming friends with them over time. I like going to really big meets in other states. I just like having a goal to work toward every day.”