Freedom’s Kaylee Ollis signs with Pfeiffer

As for the Falcons on the field, Ollis said she is excited to jump into the program, which currently competes in NCAA Division III’s USA South Athletic Conference, and improve alongside it.

“The soccer program is growing there,” Ollis said. “So, I knew going in there that I could learn and grow as a goalkeeper and get to play at the college level. From the recent visits I went to, it’s been really fun. The team just has a good, welcoming environment. I went and watched their homecoming game and it was just comfortable.

“I like that comfortable environment, and the team itself is really fun. I just like how everybody’s a team. It’s not themselves before others. I like the team fit.”

Ollis said while at Pfeiffer, she hopes to expand her goalkeeping skill set and push herself academically to make it into the nursing career field.

“I want to be positive going forward and just make sure my schoolwork is there,” Ollis said. “That’s very important to me, and I want to focus on that.”

FHS coach Adam Mazzolini said Ollis’ style in goal has brought both excitement and success for the Lady Patriots over the course of her four-year career.