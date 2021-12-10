Freedom’s Kaylee Ollis signs with Pfeiffer

The Freedom girls soccer team’s last line of defense over the past few seasons has been strong.
In fact, she’s played her way into a chance to continue her career at the collegiate level.
Lady Patriots senior goalkeeper Kaylee Ollis on Thursday afternoon signed with Pfeiffer University and will join the Falcons down in Misenheimer next fall.
Ollis was All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as a junior after logging in 85 saves in goal for Freedom this past spring, an average of 7.1 per game.
Her sophomore season was cut short due to COVID-19, but Ollis helped FHS record four straight shutouts to end that abbreviated and campaign.
And Ollis also split time in goal for the varsity squad as a freshman, combining for a handful of shutouts.
This past summer, Ollis was a member of the Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association 04 Blast Blue Girls travel soccer team that won the United States Club National Cup Premier national championship in Commerce City, Colorado.
Ollis said Pfeiffer offered everything she wanted in terms of a major, campus size and location.
“The school has a really nice (nursing) program there that I want to go into,” said Ollis, who is going to participate in a CNA course at FHS next semester. “It’s a nice campus. It’s very small, and I was looking for a smaller campus. It’s kind of secluded, which I like. I didn’t want to be in a big city or anything. So, I just like the location of it.”
As for the Falcons on the field, Ollis said she is excited to jump into the program, which currently competes in NCAA Division III’s USA South Athletic Conference, and improve alongside it.
“The soccer program is growing there,” Ollis said. “So, I knew going in there that I could learn and grow as a goalkeeper and get to play at the college level. From the recent visits I went to, it’s been really fun. The team just has a good, welcoming environment. I went and watched their homecoming game and it was just comfortable.
“I like that comfortable environment, and the team itself is really fun. I just like how everybody’s a team. It’s not themselves before others. I like the team fit.”
Ollis said while at Pfeiffer, she hopes to expand her goalkeeping skill set and push herself academically to make it into the nursing career field.
“I want to be positive going forward and just make sure my schoolwork is there,” Ollis said. “That’s very important to me, and I want to focus on that.”
FHS coach Adam Mazzolini said Ollis’ style in goal has brought both excitement and success for the Lady Patriots over the course of her four-year career.
“Kaylee has been a key part of our program for four years,” Mazzolini said. “She was originally a field player who we put in goal her freshman year out of necessity. She obviously turned out to be a great keeper for us. Her best skill is how she covers up our mistakes in the field.
“She is extremely aggressive in coming out of the goal. That aggressiveness has caused us some anxious moments, but I wouldn't trade her style for anything. I'm so proud of her for going to play at the next level.”
She’ll get another chance to bring that aggressive play to the field as a senior this spring.
“I’m just really excited for this season,” Ollis said. “Last year, we were cut short because of COVID. This year, I’m just excited to get back on the field.”
Ollis said she’s looking forward to another round of scrimmages and learning Mazzolini’s formations drawn out with magnets.
“It’s just a team thing,” Ollis said. “I love growing together. It’s been a fun journey.”
Ollis thanked her parents, Mike Ollis and Amanda Thompson, for pushing her to excel during the past couple years. She also thanked all of her coaches, including Sue and Jeff Schellenberger from her travel team for helping her reach a level of play worthy of going to college.
