Freedom’s Keyla Perez Rodriguez to Montreat for soccer

In the midst of a stellar senior season, Freedom girls soccer senior forward Keyla Perez Rodriguez now knows the next destination in her playing career.

On Wednesday, she signed with Montreat College and will join the Cavaliers’ program.

So far this spring, Perez Rodriguez is tied for second for the Lady Patriots with 11 goals, accomplishing that feat in 10 games. She also has three assists on her stat sheet.

A four-year starter for FHS, Perez Rodriguez tallied five goals and four assists as a junior.

“What made me decide to go there is that the campus is really beautiful,” Perez Rodriguez said. “It’s in the mountains and closer to my home. The team there is like a family. When I went up there, I knew it was home. I took a tour, and the people didn’t know me, but they were saying, ‘Hi.’

“They have great coaches and amazing players. That’s where I belong, and that’s where I’m going to go for the next four years.”

FHS coach Adam Mazzolini praised Perez Rodriguez for stepping up in her senior season.

“She has this year brought an intensity that she didn’t have in previous years,” he said. “This is her fourth year starting for us, and she’s an important part of the build that we’re trying to do here at Freedom. This year, she’s really added to her game and her intensity in defending when she loses the ball, coming back for the ball.

“She’s always been most comfortable being out wide and getting service out wide and putting it back in. This year, she’s much more comfortable creating her own shots and coming to the assistance of other players. She’s much more involved, and that shows. We’ve kind of got a three-headed monster this year (with Skylar Georges and Malia Withrow).”

When she gets on campus, where she’ll major in criminal justice, Perez Rodriguez already has some goals and a role in mind for her college career.

“My goal is to be a good player on the team, try my best and find a role there,” Perez Rodriguez said. “There are coaches there who are going to help me and make me a better player than I am right now. I can’t wait to be there.”

Added Mazzolini: “I think her role will be similar. I think she’ll be most comfortable playing higher up. She has become a much better defender on the ball, but she is most comfortable as an attacker, and I see that as her role there.

“We have played her in the middle at times, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they moved her to the middle because it fits her body type a little better.”

But before any of that happens, Perez Rodriguez and the Lady Patriots have a chance to win a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship and make some noise in the state playoffs.

“I want to finish out my senior season at Freedom making the best memories in my last year,” Perez Rodriguez said. “My goal is to win every single match.”

The senior said she has plenty of people to thank for their support and presence during her prep career.

“I want to thank God for everything he’s done for me and always being there,” Perez Rodriguez said. “I want to thank my parents for always being there and supporting me, and my godparents for helping me through everything, and my brother and sister, and all my uncles.”

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.