Freedom’s Khang signs with Greensboro College

Freedom’s Kalvin Khang is headed to the collegiate wrestling ranks.

After battling back from an injury during his final prep campaign, the Patriots’ senior grappler on Wednesday signed with Greensboro College to hit the mat again this winter.

This past season, Khang qualified for the NCHSAA 3A state championships at 145 pounds, reaching the third round of the state consolation bracket to finish 18-8 on the season.

Khang was fourth at the NCHSAA 3A West Regional, held at North Henderson High School.

And Khang, who was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, finished runner-up at the league tournament.

Earlier in the season, Khang dealt with an injury that sidelined him for a while. But he stayed involved with the team and took on what FHS coach Billy Whisenant described as a quasi-assistant coach role, providing leadership for his teammates.

That led to Whisenant nominating Khang and seeing him recognized as a National Wrestling Coaches Association/United States Marine Corps Character and Leadership All-American.

“He is a hard worker, team leader and a pleasure to coach,” Whisenant said. “He helped in the mat room by teaching other athletes a lot of moves and techniques. He is very quiet and never got upset.”

Khang also was All-NWC as a junior at 152 pounds and qualified for the NCHSAA 3A state championships. He finished fourth at the NCHSAA 3A West Regional after placing second at the NWC league tournament.

He also was an NCHSAA 3A West Regional qualifier as a sophomore at 160 pounds. Khang won the consolation bracket at the NWC tournament.

“I would like to thank my dad, mom, sisters, family, coaches and Combat Athletics for this amazing journey and let you know that you are greatly appreciated,” Khang said.

At Greensboro College, the Pride wrestling programs are coached by Justin Harty.

