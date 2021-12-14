Freedom’s Khang wins award

Freedom wrestling junior Jeulenea Khang is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Dec. 6-11.

Khang, who has been weighing in at just 98-100 pounds this season, won three times apiece in quad-matches on Tuesday at McDowell and on Thursday at home and she followed that up with a first-place finish in the 106-pound weight class on Saturday in the round-robin Big Cat Invitational, hosted by Patton.

On Tuesday in Marion, Khang pinned Mountain Heritage's Elijah Pate and Owen's Harlan Bleier and won a 4-0 decision over McDowell's Morgan Repasky. And on Thursday on her home mat, Khang pinned Hibriten's Brian Reid and claimed forfeit wins over Draughn and Statesville.

And on Saturday in Morganton, Khang won twice over East Rutherford to improve to a 19-3 record on the season, with one of those defeats coming in the 113-pound weight bracket.

